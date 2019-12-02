Nike is continuing the deals with a Cyber Monday sale — save an extra 25% on sale styles

caption Nike is offering 25% off select styles for Cyber Monday. source Nike

This Cyber Monday, Nike is having a huge sale on shoes, clothing, and accessories for men, women, and kids. Now through December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PST, you can save an extra 25% on select styles by using the promo code “CYBER” at checkout.

The Cyber Monday sale includes popular running styles like the Nike Free RN 5.0 and Air VaporMax, and timeless classics like the Air Force 1. You’ll find shoes and clothing for performance or for casual wear.

You’ll have 60 days to return all purchases made between November 1, 2019, and January 6, 2020. Standard shipping is free for orders over $150, and $8 if your purchase is less than $150. If you’re a NikePlus member, standard shipping is free with any purchase and expedited shipping discounts are offered.

If you’re looking for gift ideas and deals that aren’t available at Nike, check out current deals on our Cyber Monday deals page.

The 6 best deals from Nike:

