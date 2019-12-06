Nike has partnered with Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and six of its patients to design sneakers that raise money for clinical care, research, and education

source Nike

For the sixteenth year in a row, Nike is teaming up with OSHU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and six of its patients to design sneakers that raise money for the hospital.

Each patient gets to design a Nike sneaker inspired by their life, with all profits from sales going to three key areas at OSHU: clinical care, research, and education.

In addition to designing their own favorite Nike silhouettes, each kid got to design a Zoom Pulse, Nike’s new shoe that’s specifically built for nurses and other healthcare professionals.

The Nike x Doernbecher Freestyle 2019 Collection releases on December 7 at 11 a.m. EST.

Sneaker releases are often hyped up simply because of the presumed resale value, but Nike‘s latest sneaker collection is notable for a different reason: It helps raise money to support children in need of medical care.

In 2004, Nike teamed up with OSHU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in the company’s hometown of Portland, Oregon to design sneakers and gear to help support the hospital’s efforts to provide world-class healthcare to kids. Sixteen years and $27 million raised later, the collaboration is still going strong.

This year, six young patients from Doernbecher were given the opportunity to work side-by-side with Nike designers to create their own sneakers from the ground up.

Not only do the sales of the collection help support patients at Doernbecher by funding clinical care, research, and education, the process is beneficial to each kid, too. The hands-on approach to design offers kids the chance to express themselves creatively and contribute to an effort to help others like them.

To give thanks to the healthcare professionals that treated them – and all other healthcare professionals in the world – this year’s designers also got to create a second pair of shoes: their own Nike Zoom Pulse, the brand’s new silhouette specifically designed for medical workers who are on their feet for many hours of the day.

To extend their personal stories beyond footwear, the collection also includes hoodies, backpacks, and more. The full Doernbecher Freestyle 2019 Collection is set to launch on Saturday, December 7 at 11 a.m. ET.

Learn more about each designer and the sneakers in the collection, below:

Ethan Ellis’ Doernbecher Air Jordan 14

Ethan Ellis was born with hypoplastic heart syndrome, a condition that results in an underdeveloped heart. He underwent a total of six open-heart surgeries, including a full heart transplant, which was done in 2019. His Air Jordan 11 has key details to represent his story: The number 6 can be found on the heel to represent the number of surgeries he’s had, a depiction of the Space Need represents the city of Seattle, where he had his transplant done, and the laces feature the names of hospitals that have treated him.

Ethan’s Doernbecher Nike Zoom Pulse

Zion Thompson’s Doernbecher Nike Air Force 1

In 2018, then 13-year-old Zion Thompson had a routine sports physical that revealed a lump on her neck, which turned out to be Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of cancer. Thompson is still receiving treatment at Doernbecher, and hopes to become a pediatric oncologist so she can help others like her. Her Air Force 1 features a white embossed leather to represent her style, while blooming roses on the Swoosh stand represent her bravery. The word “survivor” is also printed on the insoles and engraved into the outsoles.

Zion’s Doernbecher Nike Zoom Pulse

Sawyer Miller’s Doernbecher Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2

Sawyer Miller is a self-proclaimed daredevil. He was training as a competitive gymnast when he started to feel dizzy at practice. A brain scan revealed a cancerous brain tumor, but after surgery and more than 30 rounds of radiation treatment, Miller is cancer-free. The Zoom Pegasus is fitted in Miller’s favorite color, green, and features his favorite animal, the panda.

Sawyer’s Doernbecher Nike Zoom Pulse

Bransen Fernando’s Doernbecher Nike Air Max Triax 96

Bransen Fernando was diagnosed with cancer in both kidneys at seven months old, which resulted in one-and-a-half of his kidneys being removed. After recovering from a kidney transplant at Doernbecher at 12 years old, Bransen began playing golf and closely following baseball. He adopted the nickname “Boom” for his heavy-hitter aspirations. His Air Max Triax 96 features his nickname, as well as nods to his family and his dialysis nurse, Pam.

Bransen’s Doernbecher Nike Zoom Pulse

Desiree Castillo’s Doernbecher Nike SB Zoom Janoski RM

The Doernbecher Zoom Janoski RM was designed by Desiree Castillo, a 12-year-old from Hilboro, Oregon. After being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and celiac disease, Castillo went into a deep depression. With the support of her family and Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, she got the resources she needed to cope with her illness. Her design pays homage to her family, her favorite therapy cat Charlie, and her favorite song lyrics.

Desiree’s Doernbecher Nike Zoom Pulse

Kahleah Corona’s Doernbecher Nike React Element 55

After being involved in a bad car accident, Kahleah Corona was left with multiple skull and facial fractures and brain damage. Her long recovery process has thankfully allowed her to reconnect with her creative passions like singing, baking, and arts and crafts – and her Nike React Element 55 is a representation of that. The bright color-blocking represents her bold personality, while the green ribbon symbolizes a traumatic brain injury.

Kahleah’s Doernbecher Nike Zoom Pulse