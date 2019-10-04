Phil Knight, the billionaire cofounder of Nike, just listed his golf course retreat for $1.55 million, months after selling a neighboring parcel of land for $2 million. Here’s a look inside.

source Courtesy of Desert Vintage Realty

Nike cofounder Phil Knight was just ranked No. 16 on Forbes 400 list. With a current estimated net worth of $35.9 billion, real estate is just a drop in the bucket for him.

Earlier this year, The Real Deal reported that he’d unloaded a plot of land in La Quinta’s exclusive Madison Club. According to the Los Angeles Times, the property was flanked by fairways and purchased by the now-billionaire for $2.5 million a decade ago. In March, Knight sold the parcel for $2 million.

Now, he’s selling his nearby three-bedroom, three-bathroom home on the grounds of La Quinta Resort and Club community for $1.55 million.

According to the property’s listing, it boasts an open floorplan, plenty of natural light, and breathtaking mountain views in addition to golf course views. The 4,437-square-foot home sits on the 12th fairway of La Quinta Resort and Club’s Mountain Course.

Keep reading for a look inside the home. Kay Bastasini of Desert Vintage Realty holds the listing.

The home is located on the 12th fairway of La Quinta Resort and Club’s Mountain Course. It offers uninterrupted views of the area’s leading golf destination.

The home is separated from the fairway by light landscaping.

The patio has both a pool and a spa.

The home is equipped with floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors to ensure maximum natural light.

The open floor plan connects the foyer, the living room, the dining room, and the kitchen.

The kitchen has a breakfast bar, a center island, and granite counter tops throughout.

The master bedroom has an octagonal shape with a vaulted ceiling, making the already spacious suite feel even larger. There are two other bedrooms.

The private ensuite bathroom has an enormous shower and a spa-like soaking tub. There are two other bathrooms.

