Nike is about to give 7,000 employees a raise

caption 7,000 Nike employees are about to get a raise. source Getty/Natalie Behring

Nike announced to employees on Monday that 7,000 workers would be getting a pay bump after the conclusion of an internal review, the Wall Street Journal reported.

It will also change how it awards bonuses to employees.

Nike said the changes are to “support a culture in which employees feel included and empowered.”

They come amid the company’s drive to change its workplace culture in the wake of several executive departures.

Thousands of Nike employees will get a pay bump in August.

The sportswear maker and retailer announced to employees on Monday that 7,000 workers will get an increase in salary as the company concludes an internal pay review, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal. The company will also make changes to how it awards bonuses at the company.

A Nike spokeswoman confirmed the announcement.

“This month, we will make updates to employee pay and awards,” she told Business Insider. “Through Nike’s Total Rewards program, we strive to meet the diverse needs of our employees, deliver differentiated, competitive pay and benefits, and support a culture in which employees feel included and empowered.”

The compensation changes come after a number of executives left the company earlier this year, some due to alleged improper behavior. The company, led by CEO Mark Parker, took swift action to correct the “boys-club” culture employees told the Wall Street Journal they saw at the company.

“When we discover issues, we take action. We are laser-focused on making Nike a more inclusive culture and accelerating diverse representation within our leadership teams,” Parker said in a statement to the Journal.

The raises will be given to both men and women, and they aren’t limited by factor like geography or which department they work in at Nike. The salary adjustments will go into effect August 1.