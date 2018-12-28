Nike is having a huge holiday clearance sale on sneakers and clothes — these are the 11 best styles on sale, plus a code for 25% off

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Nike

Nike is having a huge clearance sale on sneakers and clothes for men, women, and kids.

Save an extra 25% by using the promo code “SAVE25” at checkout.

This sale is only running through January 5, and sizes will start to sell out soon, so we don’t recommend waiting.

Christmas is over, which means all our favorite retailers are having post-holiday sales to make room for January arrivals.

Select items are always on sale at Nike, but now through January 5, you can save an extra 25% on select styles by using the promo code “SAVE25” at checkout. With just eight days left to save, you’ll want to jump on the train early since the best items will probably sell out before the end of the sale. Whether you’re picking up workout gear to get in shape, or just want a cool pair of shoes, you’ll find something that works for you.

Also, remember that Jordan Brand, Converse, and Hurley all fall under the Nike umbrella, so you’ll also find great deals from those names included in the sale.

Check out some of the best deals on sneakers for men and women:

Men’s Nike Epic React Flyknit

source Nike

Men’s Nike Air Max 1 Premium

source Nike

Men’s Air Jordan 1 High Zip

source Nike

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2

source Nike

Men’s Nike Air Max 97/BW

source Nike

Women’s Nike Roshe One

source Nike

Women’s Nike Classic Cortez

source Nike

Women’s Nike Air Force 1 ’07 LX

source Nike

Women’s Nike Air Presto

source Nike

Women’s Air Jordan 11

source Nike

Unisex Converse Chuck 70 I Love NY High Top