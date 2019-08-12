Nike is launching a shoe-subscription program for kids in a move to capitalize on an estimated $10 billion market

caption The Nike Adventure Club targets parents who often need to buy new shoes for their growing kids. source Nike

Nike is launching a subscription program for kids’ shoes this week, the company announced Monday.

The Nike Adventure Club will allow parents to pay a monthly fee in exchange for new shoes multiple times a year.

The kids’ sneaker market is estimated to be worth an annual $10 billion, Reuters reported.

Kids’ feet are constantly growing. Now, Nike has a solution.

Just in time for the back-to-school rush, the athletic-wear and shoe retailer announced Monday that it will launch a sneaker subscription program for children this week. Targeting parents who need to regularly buy new sneakers for their young children, the Nike Adventure Club will offer three tiers of subscription options – $20, $30, or $50 a month – that will get customers new shoes on a monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly basis.

“We see Nike Adventure Club sits as having a unique place within Nike, and not just for it being the first sneaker club for kids,” said Dave Cobban, vice president of Nike Adventure Club, said in a Nike press release. “It provides a wide range of options for kids, while at the same time, it removes a friction point for parents who are shopping on their behalf.”

Read more: These are the 10 best-selling sneakers of the year so far

The Nike Adventure Club will offer more than 100 styles of sneakers in sizes 4C to 7Y, which covers children roughly ages two to 10. Once a child outgrows a pair of Nike or Converse sneakers, parents can send it back and choose a replacement pair in a larger size. The subscription box will also have a sizing chart to help parents choose the best size for their child, Reuters reported.

source Nike

The kids’ shoe market is estimated to be worth $10 billion annually, Reuters reported. Nike joins other retailers like Urban Outfitters, American Eagle, and Walmart in introducing new subscription models to their brick-and-mortar stores.

“In providing footwear, we’re always trying to answer, ‘What do kids want?'” Nike Adventure Club’s director of product experience and retention, Dominique Shortell, said in a press release. “But an equally important question is, ‘What kind of experience are we providing for their parents?’ We want to make shopping for footwear as convenient as possible for them.”

The Nike Adventure Club will offer over 100 different sneaker designs. Nike also partnered with KaBoom, a lifestyle nonprofit for kids, to distribute adventure guides with each subscription that feature different active games and activities for kids.