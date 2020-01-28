Nike removed Kobe Bryant merchandise from its website following the athlete’s death

caption Kobe Bryant partnered with Nike and Adidas for various sneaker releases during his lifetime. source StockX

Nike has pulled Kobe Bryant merchandise from its website following the athlete’s sudden death on Sunday.

Nike did not return Business Insider’s request for comment, but sources told ESPN that the company is evaluating the best way to release the former Los Angeles Lakers star’s signature shoe series.

Following Bryant’s death, many resellers purposely raised the prices of pairs of Bryant’s shoes on resale marketplaces like StockX.

Nike, a longtime endorser of the late Kobe Bryant, has pulled the athlete’s merchandise from its website.

As of Tuesday morning, the only Bryant-related items on Nike.com were two Los Angeles Lakers-themed Nike gift cards. A search of the word “Kobe” redirects users to the brand’s memorial statement.

Bryant partnered with Nike and Adidas for various sneaker releases during his lifetime.

Following Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash on Sunday, his branded merchandise skyrocketed in value on resale marketplaces like StockX, as different resellers attempted to profit off the news. Pairs on StockX that had previously gone for less than $200 were being sold for upwards of $1,000 starting on Sunday.

Resellers came under fire for raising the prices of pairs of Bryant’s shoes on marketplaces, in a move many characterized as profiting from tragedy.

According to ESPN, Nike’s move to pull Bryant merchandise is related to an effort to curb this recent price-gouging tactic.

Some consignors made it clear that such practices would not be allowed. Jaysse Lopez, the founder of multimillion-dollar consignment and resale company Urban Necessities, told those who consign with him that they would be barred from upping the prices on Bryant-branded items in the wake of the tragedy.

Nike released a statement on Monday and called Bryant a “beloved member of the Nike family.”