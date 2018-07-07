America’s 15 most valuable fashion brands are worth nearly $70 billion combined — but one company dominates

By
Hillary Hoffower, Business Insider US
-
Nike is the most valuable American fashion brand.

caption
Nike is the most valuable American fashion brand.
source
Jason Miller/Getty Images

  • The 15 fashion brands on Brand Finance’s list of the most valuable American brands in 2018 are valued at nearly $70 billion combined.
  • More non-luxury brands, such as Levi’s, than luxury brands, such as Coach, comprise the list.
  • Worth $28 billion, Nike dominates – it’s also the most valuable fashion brand on a global scale.

Fashion in America is a big business.

Brand Finance recently revealed the 500 most valuable American brands in 2018, and the 15 fashion brands on the list are worth roughly $69.2 billion combined.

While luxury brands such as Coach and Michael Kors make the list, they aren’t as frequent as brands that don’t identify as luxury, such as Levi’s and Old Navy.

Nike dominates retail.

caption
Nike dominates retail.
source
Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Nike dominates – worth $28 billion, it’s the only brand on the list whose value is in the two-digit billions. That’s no surprise, considering it’s also the most valuable fashion brand in the world.

Scroll through below to see which American fashion brands are worth the most, according to brand value, which Brand Finance determined by enterprise value, branded business value, and brand contribution. We also included how each brand ranks on Brand Finance’s overall list of American brands.

15. Converse

source
Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Brand value in 2018: $1.2 billion

Overall rank: 474

14. Timberland

source
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Brand value in 2018: $1.4 billion

Overall rank: 434

13. Skechers

source
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Brand value in 2018: $1.6 billion

Overall rank: 394

12. GAP

source
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Brand value in 2018: $2 billion

Overall rank: 336

11. Calvin Klein

source
Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Brand value in 2018: $2.2 billion

Overall rank: 314

10. Levi’s

source
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

LeviBrand value in 2018: $2.2 billion

Overall rank: 315

9. Old Navy

source
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Brand value in 2018: $2.3 billion

Overall rank: 300

8. Tommy Hilfiger

source
Robert Benson/Getty Images

Brand value in 2018: $2.6 billion

Overall rank: 259

7. Michael Kors

source
Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Brand value in 2018: $2.7 billion

Overall rank: 248

6. The North Face

source
Bamboo River/Shutterstock

Brand value in 2018: $3.1 billion

Overall rank: 229

5. Under Armour

source
FeelGoodLuck/Shutterstock

Brand value in 2018: $3.7 billion

Overall rank: 191

4. Polo Ralph Lauren

source
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Brand value in 2018: $4 billion

Overall rank: 183

3. Victoria’s Secret

source
Wang He/Getty Images

Brand value in 2018: $6.1 billion

Overall rank: 109

2. Coach

source
TY Lim/Shutterstock

Brand value in 2018: $6.1 billion

Overall rank: 108

1. Nike

source
Julian Finney/Getty Images

Brand value in 2018: $28 billion

Overall rank: 21