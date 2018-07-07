America’s 15 most valuable fashion brands are worth nearly $70 billion combined — but one company dominates

- source
- Jason Miller/Getty Images
- The 15 fashion brands on Brand Finance’s list of the most valuable American brands in 2018 are valued at nearly $70 billion combined.
- More non-luxury brands, such as Levi’s, than luxury brands, such as Coach, comprise the list.
- Worth $28 billion, Nike dominates – it’s also the most valuable fashion brand on a global scale.
Fashion in America is a big business.
Brand Finance recently revealed the 500 most valuable American brands in 2018, and the 15 fashion brands on the list are worth roughly $69.2 billion combined.
While luxury brands such as Coach and Michael Kors make the list, they aren’t as frequent as brands that don’t identify as luxury, such as Levi’s and Old Navy.
- Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
Nike dominates – worth $28 billion, it’s the only brand on the list whose value is in the two-digit billions. That’s no surprise, considering it’s also the most valuable fashion brand in the world.
Scroll through below to see which American fashion brands are worth the most, according to brand value, which Brand Finance determined by enterprise value, branded business value, and brand contribution. We also included how each brand ranks on Brand Finance’s overall list of American brands.
15. Converse
- Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Brand value in 2018: $1.2 billion
Overall rank: 474
14. Timberland
- Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Brand value in 2018: $1.4 billion
Overall rank: 434
13. Skechers
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Brand value in 2018: $1.6 billion
Overall rank: 394
12. GAP
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Brand value in 2018: $2 billion
Overall rank: 336
11. Calvin Klein
- Lintao Zhang/Getty Images
Brand value in 2018: $2.2 billion
Overall rank: 314
10. Levi’s
- Joe Raedle/Getty Images
LeviBrand value in 2018: $2.2 billion
Overall rank: 315
9. Old Navy
- Noam Galai/Getty Images
Brand value in 2018: $2.3 billion
Overall rank: 300
8. Tommy Hilfiger
- Robert Benson/Getty Images
Brand value in 2018: $2.6 billion
Overall rank: 259
7. Michael Kors
- Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images
Brand value in 2018: $2.7 billion
Overall rank: 248
6. The North Face
- Bamboo River/Shutterstock
Brand value in 2018: $3.1 billion
Overall rank: 229
5. Under Armour
- FeelGoodLuck/Shutterstock
Brand value in 2018: $3.7 billion
Overall rank: 191
4. Polo Ralph Lauren
- Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
Brand value in 2018: $4 billion
Overall rank: 183
3. Victoria’s Secret
- Wang He/Getty Images
Brand value in 2018: $6.1 billion
Overall rank: 109
2. Coach
- TY Lim/Shutterstock
Brand value in 2018: $6.1 billion
Overall rank: 108
1. Nike
- Julian Finney/Getty Images
Brand value in 2018: $28 billion
Overall rank: 21