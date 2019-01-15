Nike has revealed a futuristic new self-lacing sneaker that’s half the price of its original model as it charts a course for ‘footwear to firmware’

caption The Nike Adapt BB. source Dennis Green/Business Insider

Nike revealed a new shoe called the Nike Adapt BB on Tuesday.

The shoe features the next generation of Nike’s EARL self-lacing technology, as well as a companion app that can instantly change how the shoes fit using Bluetooth.

It will launch on February 17 and cost $350 – far cheaper than Nike‘s first self-lacing shoe.

Nike execs are calling the Adapt BB the start of the company’s evolution from “footwear to firmware,” with more self-lacing shoes on the way.

NEW YORK – “Say goodbye to the shoelace,” Michael Donaghu, Nike’s director of global footwear innovation, told a group of assembled media and influencers from a stage in the company’s New York headquarters on Tuesday.

The presentation was held to reveal the Nike Adapt BB, the company’s new version of a self-lacing shoe. It’s a performance-focused and heavily upgraded version of Nike’s first self-lacing shoe, the Hyperadapt 1.0, which was built for general consumers.

The BB stands for “basketball,” and the shoes were created to be played in, first and foremost.

The new shoe is all about fit, Donaghu said, which is something top of mind for these players.

The Adapt allows for minute changes in tightness through a companion app, leading to 40% more “lockdown” for feet in the sneaker. Unlike the Hyperadapt, which was controlled by physical buttons on the side of the shoe, the app is the only way to control how this new shoe fits.

caption The app is a constant companion for the shoe. source Nike

The new shoe is targeted directly at basketball athletes, but that’s a market that is shrinking, according to NPD analyst Matt Powell. Fewer people are playing basketball, Powell tweeted, and sales of basketball sneakers are expected to decline this year.

The Adapt BB is smart enough, however, to adapt to a wearer’s foot at the touch of a button. The app also lets users change the color of the glowing twin dots on the midsole of the shoe to 14 different colors.

Nike will begin offering the Adapt BB in February for $350 – less than half the Hyperadapt’s original price of $720. It comes with a wireless charging mat, which can charge the shoes in three hours for two weeks of wear time.

A shoe that can really connect

The new shoe is also connected, unlocking its potential beyond offering exact fit.

“We’re beginning to talk about more than just the product itself,” Donaghu said.

Much of that functionality won’t be available at launch or in this first iteration, but it’s the start of where Nike is going with its tech-enabled footwear.

The Adapt can send data about usage and analytics back to Nike, should users allow that. The data could also eventually be used to track athletes’ movement and performance, which Nike says can help it offer new products or services to customers.

caption Nike’s VP of Innovation Michael Donaghu source Business Insider/Dennis Green

“We are essentially putting in a mobile sport research lab on the feet of athletes all over the world,” Donaghu said, adding that Nike will provide incentives to share this data.

Users can also update the firmware on the shoe, potentially unlocking additional functionality.

It’s also the beginning of the Adapt platform, which Nike said it hopes to expand into running and lifestyle categories with different shoes.

Nike allowed attendees hands-on experience with the shoe, along with a pre-paired smartphone for testing purposes. The first impression is that the adaptive lacing system is very comfortable, offering a very snug feeling. The interface is easy to use, and the shoes can get extremely tight.

The shoes were also surprisingly loud due to the speed at which the internal motors clamp down on the foot. For whatever reason, the experience was less disorienting than lacing up the Hyperadapt was.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics will debut the shoe in his team’s game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.