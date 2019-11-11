Nike, Old Navy, J.Crew, and others are launching sales to counter China’s biggest shopping holiday of the year

caption Taylor Swift performs at the 2019 Singles Day gala. source VCG via Getty Images

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba just wrapped up Singles Day, and it was bigger than ever. The massive global shopping event kicked off on Monday in China and racked up $13 billion in sales in the first hour and more than $38.3 billion in total.

This total surpassed Amazon’s estimated sales during its own shopping holiday, Prime Day, in July. Though Amazon doesn’t disclose its Prime Day sales, Internet Retailer estimated that Amazon raked in $7.16 billion globally during the 48-hour period between July 15 and July 16.

Singles Day happens every year on November 11, or 11/11.

Retailers like Nike, J. Crew, Coach, Uniqlo, Old Navy all announced deals on Monday, which also happens to be Veterans Day in the US.

Though some of the sales are specifically labeled as Singles Day sales, others just allude to the date and seem like a calculated effort to capitalize on one of the largest shopping events in the world.

In July, retailers like eBay, Target, and Walmart announced deals to compete with Amazon on the e-commerce giant’s Prime Day, which lasted two full days this year.

From 50% off sales items at J.Crew to 50% off hoodies at Old Navy, here are the deals retailers launched to compete with Singles Day.

J.Crew announced a flash sale for 11/11 with an extra 50% off sales items and 30% off online purchases with the code “FLASH.”

caption J. Crew website source J. Crew

Source: J. Crew

American Apparel launched a Singles Week sale that includes 50% off online items with the code “SINGLES50.”

caption An email sent by American Apparel advertising its sales on 11/11. source American Apparel via email

Source: American Apparel

Coach is offering 11% off on 11/11 with the code “SAVE11” at checkout.

caption An email sent by Coach advertising its sales on 11/11. source An email sent by coach

Source: Coach

Uniqlo is offering the chance to save up to $50 on 11/11 and free shipping for orders over $60.

source Uniqlo

Source: Uniqlo

Victoria’s Secret’s Pink is offering 50% off select Sherpa and Teddy tops online and in stores.

Source: Victoria’s Secret

Nike is offering 20% off certain items with the code “SINGLES” at checkout until 11/11 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

source Nike

Old Navy is offering 50% off all sweatshirts and hoodies in stores and online.

source Old Navy

Source: Old Navy