Nike is selling a record number of USA women’s soccer jerseys thanks to World Cup fever

Team USA’s strong showing at the World Cup has fueled record sales of their home jersey on Nike.com.

“The USA Women’s home jersey is now the number one soccer jersey, men’s or women’s, ever sold on Nike.com in one season,” Nike CEO Mark Parker said this week.

World Cup fever has also helped Nike become North America’s biggest seller of bras for the first time in its history.

Team USA aren’t the only ones on a winning steak at the Women’s World Cup. Nike has sold more of their home jerseys on its website than it has of any other soccer team’s shirt, from Brazil to Barcelona, in a single season in its history.

“The USA Women’s home jersey is now the No. 1 soccer jersey, men’s or women’s, ever sold on Nike.com in one season,” said Nike CEO Mark Parker on the company’s earnings call this week.

Nearly two-thirds of the 24 teams that started the tournament wore Nike kits, and half of the players wear the company’s boots. “The exposure is driving outstanding sell-through in kits, high-performance bras and lifestyle extensions,” Parker said.

In fact, the sportswear giant has become North America’s biggest seller of bras for the first time in its history. “It’s hard to overstate how important this year has been to the evolution of the women’s offense at Nike,” he added.

Nike’s strong showing at the competition helped to drive wholesale revenues in its women’s segment up 11% to about $7.4 billion in the year to May 31. Unsurprisingly, the company is working to attract more female customers.

After introducing plus-sized mannequins into its London flagship store earlier this month, it plans to continue expanding its range of sizes, and launch “geography-specific women’s apparel for the Asian market based on our research of body types and sizes” later this year, Parker said.