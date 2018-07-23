Nike made a drastic change for its newest store, and it reflects how shopping for sneakers is changing

caption Nike’s new store in Los Angeles will have a constantly rotating selection of sneakers. source Nike

Nike has debuted a new store called Nike by Melrose, where it will refresh many of the products it offers every two weeks.

This strategy reflects how much customers demand constantly fresh products to choose from.

Ultimately, it’s all about prioritizing speed in having what the customer wants, when they want it.

These days, customers are always craving the next new thing.

Perhaps no company knows that better than Nike, where the next hot sneaker release is hyped up by rabid customers before the previous one has even cooled.

This attitude is reflected in Nike’s newest store, which it opened in Los Angeles on July 12. Called Nike by Melrose, it’s the first of the brand’s new Nike Live concept, which is built around speed and digital offerings.

One of the unique characteristics of this store: much of the product – and, specifically, 25% of the shoes – will rotate every two weeks. That’s three times faster than a typical store refresh. Some of the products will be unique to the store, and they will likely never be sold anywhere else again.

The system creates a level of newness that is unparalleled for the company, and it rivals brands known for their speed to market, like Zara, which is known to completely refresh its store’s products in as little as two weeks.

“Constant newness = destination shopping,” JP Morgan analysts recently wrote in a note to investors.

This refresh rate builds uniqueness and scarcity, as not everyone who wants a pair will get one, and it ensures the shoes sell at full price without markdowns.

But it also reflects what customers want today, as in-demand styles move faster than ever.

“Retail must surprise and delight,” NPD sports retail industry analyst Matt Powell wrote in a recent blog post. “Part of a memorable experience is discovering the unexpected. Retailers must feature newness, and the newest products must tell great stories.”

The trend is more pronounced for younger consumers. According to a survey of consumers by Cotton Incorporated Lifestyle, 47% say they want a store to offer new styles at least once per month. When the survey was limited to those 35 and younger, that number goes up to 65%.