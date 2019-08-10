Nike is launching ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’-themed sneakers — here’s every pair in the collection

- source
- Nike, Kyrie Irving, and Nickelodeon have teamed up for a limited-edition collection of “SpongeBob Squarepants” sneakers and apparel.
- The collection includes five sneakers, one for each of the main characters, including SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, and Sandy – and other apparel like hoodies, T-shirts, socks, and backpacks.
- The Nike Kyrie x SpongeBob Squarepants sneaker collection releases on Saturday, August 10, at 10 a.m. ET. However, some of the apparel is available now, but it’s selling out fast.
If you don’t know who SpongeBob Squarepants is, you’ve probably been living under a rock for the past 20 years – and I’m not talking about Patrick Star’s house. As one of the most popular cartoons in history, “SpongeBob Squarepants” has an immense fanbase, and star NBA champion Kyrie Irving is among them.
To celebrate his love for the porous and yellow sponge, Nike teamed up with him and Nickelodeon to release a SpongeBob SquarePants-themed collection of sneakers, apparel, and accessories.
The sneaker collection includes SpongeBob Squarepants, Patrick Star, and Squidward Tentacles Nike Kyrie 5s and Sandy Cheeks and Mr. Krabs Nike Kyrie 2 Lows. Both the SpongeBob and Patrick-themed sneakers will be available in all sizes from men’s to women’s to toddlers, while the rest of the sneakers are only available in men’s sizes (though some small enough to overlap with women’s sizing).
Additionally, the collection includes hoodies, T-shirts, kids’ backpacks, and even crew socks that are identical to SpongeBob’s blue and red striped pair.
The sneaker collection is set to launch on Saturday, August 10 at 10 a.m. ET and some of the apparel is available now. Whether you’re going for sneakers, apparel, or both, you’ll want to shop as soon as possible because everything is likely to sell out.
Shop the full Nike Kyrie x SpongeBob Squarepants Collection here
Check out our favorite pieces from the collection, below:
Nike Kyrie 5 “Spongebob”
Nike Kyrie 5 “Spongebob,” available for men ($130), big kids ($110), little kids ($80), and toddlers ($55)
Nike Kyrie 5 “Patrick Star”
Nike Kyrie 5 “Patrick Star,” available for men ($130), big kids ($110), little kids ($80), and toddlers ($55)
Nike Kyrie 5 “Squidward Tentacles”
Nike Kyrie 5 “Squidward Tentacles,” available for men and women, $130
Nike Kyrie 2 Low “Sandy Cheeks”
Nike Kyrie 2 Low “Sandy Cheeks,” available for men and women, $110
Nike Kyrie 2 Low “Mr. Krabs”
Nike Kyrie 2 Low “Mr. Krabs,” available for men and women, $110
Men’s Nike Kyrie x SpongeBob Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Kyrie x SpongeBob Dri-FIT T-Shirt, $25
Men’s Nike Kyrie x SpongeBob Hoodie
Nike Kyrie x SpongeBob Hoodie, $60, available in two colors
Boys’ Nike Kyrie x SpongeBob Hoodie
Boys’ Nike Kyrie x SpongeBob Hoodie, $50
Nike Kyrie x Spongebob Elite Crew NBA Socks
Nike Kyrie x SpongeBob Elite Crew NBA Socks, $18
Big Kids’ Nike Classic Kyrie Backpack “SpongeBob”
