Take a look around Nike’s enormous new flagship store in New York City, complete with the world’s largest for-sale collection of Nike shoes

caption Nike’s newest flagship is packed with innovative experiences. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Nike has opened a new flagship store in New York City.

Called the Nike House of Innovation 000, it spans six floors and 68,000 square feet and is packed with brand-new customer experiences that Nike has never done before.

The store incorporates all of Nike’s digital advances and combines them with some new ones to serve all kinds of customers, from the in-and-out shopper to the hardcore sneakerhead.

Nike opened its newest store, officially named the Nike House of Innovation 000, on Thursday. Located on Fifth Ave. in Manhattan, it’s Nike’s new flagship store in New York.

Spanning six floors and 68,000 square feet, it is packed with brand-new customer experiences that Nike has never done before, including the largest collection of for-sale Nike shoes in the world, a “speed shop” filled with popular items available for grab-and-go buying, and incorporation of new features from Nike’s shopping app, including instant purchase.

One floor is dedicated entirely to sneakers – including an area specifically for women’s shoes – while another is dedicated entirely to men’s clothing. Women’s and kids’ clothing share a floor.

Another floor is dedicated entirely to services for Nike Plus, the sports retailer’s free membership program. It provides perks like free courier delivery for purchases at the new store, free shipping for online purchases, and “unlocks,” which can include anything from exclusive access to in-demand shoes to members-only store hours.

Nike opened a similar store in Shanghai on October 4, which it called the House of Innovation 001. Already, 600,000 customers have come through the door at that location, according to Nike.

Immediately apparent when walking into the store is how important digital has become for the company, including integration with Nike’s app. The store is built with the idea that customers can use the app to purchase items right off the shelf, with no checkout needed.

Here’s what the enormous store is like to shop at:

Nike’s new store, the House of Innovation 000, is located on Fifth Ave. in the heart of a major New York City shopping district.

source Nike

It contains six floors of merchandise and customer services, including a basement shop built for speed.

source Nike

Upon entering, customers are immediately greeted with the “Nike Arena” showcasing the brand’s newest campaigns and styles.

source Nike

Right now, the “Noise Canceling Collection” shoe line — one that’s exclusive to the store at the moment — is on display. It involves customizable Nike Swooshes meant to inspire “athletes to dream loud enough that they silence the city.”

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Nike calls its employees who work in the store Team Nike.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Tech shopping is huge in the new flagship. The store is littered with QR codes that shoppers can scan for additional functionality.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Little ads for the Nike app are everywhere.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Instant Checkout lets customers purchase using their Nike app, with no interaction with an employee required.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Kiosks are littered throughout the store. They have a deposit for hangers and a place to grab a shopping bag.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Dedicated pickup areas for app users are also littered throughout, as the app lets customers digitally request to try on a shoe. An employee comes to this spot to find the user after fetching the item from store shelves.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Running through all of the floors is a so-called “Sonic Tower” that acts as a centerpiece, a physical embodiment of the cacophony of noise that is New York City.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Go up a flight, and customers are greeted with the women’s collection.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The shades in the women’s section are bright, including millennial-friendly peaches and pinks.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

A wall of women’s sports bras seems to have every style imaginable.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The second floor also holds Nike’s kids’ collection.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The third floor holds all of the men’s apparel.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The lighting is moodier here — and much more masculine.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Customers can shop from Nike’s premium apparel lines, like Sportswear Tech Pack and Force.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

There’s also an assortment of sports-oriented wear.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

With winter fast-approaching, the apparel floors were stocked with outerwear.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

On to the fourth floor: the Sneakerlab.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The entrance to the Sneakerlab is made to look like going behind the scenes at a Nike development facility …

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

… complete with concept drawings of the shoe on featured displays.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

In this case, it was the LeBron 16 basketball shoe.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The Sneakerlab is spacious, with plenty of room to mill about and try on sneakers.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

It’s bright white and built to resemble a Nike Air Force 1 sneaker, an iconic style.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

In fact, Nike says the new flagship holds the largest collection of for-sale Nike sneakers ever stocked in a store.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

A separate room full of mirrors offset from the rest of the floor holds some of Nike’s most in-demand sneakers.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

A wall shows a calendar for upcoming releases.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

A smattering of sneakerhead-friendly Jordan brand product is also on the sneakers floor.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

On show now is the Nike Zoom Vaporfly 4%, a sneaker built for running marathons.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The sneakers aren’t separated by genre, instead leaving the customer to figure it out. There’s also a separate area for women’s sneakers.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The top floor is reserved for Nike Plus members.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

That’s including the studio where they’re encouraged to meet one-on-one with Nike experts for personalized help.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The lounge-like area is lit with funky lighting and full of comfy chairs.

source Nike

The second half of the floor hosts the Nike by You feature, where members can customize Nike gear.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

There’s plenty of equipment for the purpose …

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

… and areas to collaborate.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Everything from printers to sewing machines is on hand.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

All the way on the basement floor, the Speed Shop is where Nike’s emphasis on quickness shines through.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

It has a wall of lockers holding items customers have reserved in the app to pick up and try or buy, as well as its own entrance leading to 52nd Street.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Numbers on the displays correspond to a wall designed to help customers quickly find what they’re looking for.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The wall is large, and it’s immediately visible to customers descending from the main floor.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The Sneaker Bar anchors the discrete shop, offering a place to buy, return, or simply try on another size.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

New arrivals are a focus point in the middle of the store.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

It sells both Nike’s most popular products as well as a smattering of New Yorkers’ favorite items — both apparel and footwear.