Beauty YouTuber Nikita Dragun shared screenshots of her texts with James Charles to help clear his name, but some people think the photos are proof that he lied

caption James Charles and Nikita Dragun hug during a YouTube video. source James Charles/YouTube

On Monday, beauty YouTuber Nikita Dragun shared screenshots of texts with James Charles to clear his name after a public feud with vlogger Tati Westbrook.

Westbrook accused Charles of manipulating people and using friends for fame in a video after he promoted sleep vitamins from Sugar Bear Hair, a competitor of Westbrook’s vitamin line Halo Beauty.

The texts date back to April 20 at 7:20 p.m., when Charles was attending weekend two of Coachella. According to Dragun’s screenshots, Charles asked to be connected with the Sugar Bear Hair team in the hopes of gaining extra security at the festival.

People on social media now believe that Dragun’s screenshots are further proof that Charles lied about his vitamin sponsorship, as many feel that the timestamps don’t match up to the actual events.

On Tuesday, beauty YouTuber Nikita Dragun entered the feud between James Charles and Tati Westbrook in an attempt to clear his name.

Dragun shared screenshots of text messages with Charles to show that she had introduced the 19-year-old makeup mogul to the beauty vitamin brand Sugar Bear Hair at Coachella. After this, Charles promoted sleep vitamins from Sugar Bear Hair – a competitor of Westbrook’s line of beauty vitamins Halo Beauty – in a video on his Instagram story.

Later, Westbrook accused Charles of manipulating people and using friends for fame in a 43-minute-long video.

We know it’s a lot. Let’s break it down.

Dragun’s messages appear to show that Charles reached out through her to Sugar Bear Hair to get an upgraded pass at Coachella that could give him access to further security

According to the screenshotted text messages that Dragun shared, Charles had asked her to connect him to the Sugar Bear Hair team on April 20 at 7:20 p.m. while at Coachella, where he seemingly hoped to get more security at the festival by way of “extra artist passes” in exchange for a sponsored post on social media.

Coachella sells general admission tickets in addition to giving out producer, artist, and VIP passes to get into different levels of access at the event. An artist pass is one of the ultimate VIP tickets at Coachella.

Within a span of three minutes, it appears that Dragun reached out to the vitamin company, and was able to obtain passes for Charles.

“Heard a situation needed some clarification,” Dragun captioned her screenshots. “My friend was in an emergency and texted me in the moment […] I connected him with Sugar Bear. Nothing shady.”

heard a situation needed some clarification ???? my friend was in an emergency and texted me in the moment… unfortunately since @dragunbeauty used all of our marketing budget on the ????????????????????????????, i connected him with sugar bear. nothing shady. pic.twitter.com/fNNtMReApm — Mama Dragun (@NikitaDragun) May 14, 2019

“Babe can you do me a favor and text your Sugar Bear person and ask if they have any extra artist passes for this weekend and that I’ll story,” Charles texted Dragon on April 20. “I’m in VIP and am getting attacked. Need help lol.”

“Yeah of course, two secs,” Dragun responded to Charles. “They said yes. Can I give them your number?”

A different YouTube channel said Charles lied in a direct message with them and said Sugar Bear Hair reached out to him – not the other way around, like Dragun’s screenshots suggest

The following day, a drama channel on YouTube called TeaSpillYT, which is run anonymously, took to Twitter to share screenshots of messages they claim to have previously exchanged with Charles.

In their screenshots, the makeup artist appears to claim that Sugar Bear Hair reached out to him first.

“So I was getting mobbed like crazy and the Sugar Bear team heard about it from a few influencers that were there,” Charles told TeaSpillYT. “And they texted me and were like hey James we have an extra artist and safari pass for you and a friend if you need to get backstage.”

“Sister lied to me,” TeaSpillYT wrote on Twitter.

Alright so… James texted Nikita asking if she could get him a SBH sponsorship but he told me that he was being mobbed and sugar bear reached out to HIM.. sister lied to me ???? pic.twitter.com/xQA962OzNM — ᵗᵉᵃ spill (@TeaSpillYT) May 14, 2019

The anonymous user also shared another screenshot of more messages they claim to have exchanged with Charles.

The second screenshot appears to show that the makeup artist was approached by Sugar Bear Hair.

James made it seem like he was being mobbed and sugar bear hair rushed to his rescue. When really he texted his friends asking if he could have a deal. He had time to put “thought and emotion” into it but his only emotion was wanting to enjoy coachella.. pic.twitter.com/3bJK1F9ttP — ᵗᵉᵃ spill (@TeaSpillYT) May 14, 2019

“They said one Instagram story for our new sleep vitamins and you can post after the festival on Monday,” James told TeaSpillYT. “And I said gimme the pen to sign. Like there was no thought, no emotion behind it other than panic and wanting to be able to enjoy the festival.”

Many people on Twitter think Dragun’s screenshots don’t actually help Charles’ case at all

Many people on Twitter seem to believe Dragun’s screenshots suggest that Charles lied, as the makeup artist said in his advertisement that he met Sugar Bear Hair on weekend one of Coachella, which took place from April 12 to April 14. In the same advertisement, he also said the brand helped him with security during the festival, though it’s unclear if they provided assistance during the first or second weekend of the festival.

Wait, this doesn’t make sense, didn’t James Charles and y’all go to weekend 1? April 20th was during weekend 2. — Mr. High-and-Chunky (@the_chubby_nerd) May 14, 2019

ALSO he was wearing the artist wristband day one at like 7 AM of weekend one. he went weekend 2 just VIP. — Jessica Ruiz (@_jessiekristine) May 14, 2019

The timestamps are key. These are fake — Cats Rule (@Macchiatos4ever) May 14, 2019

Other Twitter users feel that it’s unlikely that a brand would be able to create accommodations for Charles so quickly and at such short notice.

how did this all happen within 3 mins.

????????????

7:19 James asks for sbh security.

7:20 Nikita asks her sbh person. 7:21 sbh already says yes. — EliasXBoeser (@canucksYS) May 14, 2019

That's some quick response time, too. All of this resolved and agreements made in a minute at almost 730 in the evening of Saturday on the second weekend of Coachella. — Breanne (@brever12) May 14, 2019

So they're in Coachella apparently all on their phone at the same time. James texts at 7:19 and by 7:21 it's all done. All of this happened in 2 minutes while people were literally at a music festival probably in a crowded space yet this 3 people typed, made desitions in 2 min — papi tequila (@papitequila) May 14, 2019

Some people feel that regardless of who reached out to who, Charles should not have promoted vitamins he hadn’t actually used.

This still Paints him as a snake. He knowingly asked for help, knowingly betrayed his friend for a good time, wasn’t even taking the sleep pills, it was only for the pass and he is still a liar, lying to his audience about him taking the pills. Thanks for the info! — SΛINT (@SvintGeek) May 14, 2019

Dragun, however, defended her screenshots and said she doesn’t have time to “fake texts.”

u really think i have the time to fake texts? the only thing i edit is my waist on facetune sis. they have the screen recording of the messages ???????????????? — Mama Dragun (@NikitaDragun) May 14, 2019

Beauty vlogger Gabriel Zamora also defended Dragun’s screenshots by replying to a fan on Twitter.

Yeah just cus he met them weekend one AND they helped with security, doesn’t mean it was the same weekend. I can see how you’re hearing that but I’m hearing them as the two separate statements that they are. He met them wknd 1. AND. They helped with security. — Gabriel Zamora (@gabrielzamora) May 14, 2019

Just cus he met them doesn’t mean they exchanged info. You give EVERYONE you meet your number? That’s why he asked for it….. — Gabriel Zamora (@gabrielzamora) May 14, 2019

WHAT? She gave them his # …that’s why they text him with an offer… yeah cus of her but WHY does he have to go into that much detail? Said they text him after they heard he needed help….she told them…like just read it. This verifies it wasn’t pre planned like Tati said — Gabriel Zamora (@gabrielzamora) May 14, 2019

Representatives for Nikita Dragun, James Charles, and Sugar Bear Hair did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s requests for comment.