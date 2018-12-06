A transgender woman responded to a Victoria’s Secret executive’s controversial comments with her own lingerie ad

caption Nikita Dragun’s version of a Victoria’s Secret ad is going viral. source LiveRichMedia/Nikita Dragun/Instagram and Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

YouTuber Nikita Dragun made a Victoria’s Secret-style ad.

Dragun, who is transgender, made the ad in response to L Brands chief marketing officer Ed Razek’s recent comments that he doesn’t think the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show should feature transgender or plus-size models.

Dragun’s video is going viral.

Victoria’s Secret found itself in hot water after Ed Razek, chief marketing officer of its parent company, L Brands, said during an interview that transgender models should not be featured in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. He ultimately issued an apology after the interview went viral, but his initial comments are still striking a nerve with many.

YouTuber Nikita Dragun, who is transgender, responded to Razek’s thoughts by making her own version of a Victoria’s Secret ad. The video, shot by LiveRichMedia, shows Dragun modeling white lingerie while wearing a pair of wings reminiscent of those that the Victoria’s Secret angels wear down the runway.

“dear Victoria’s Secret, you said trans women can’t sell the ‘fantasy’ so here i am as a TRANS WOMAN selling the FANTASY!” Dragun wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

In his interview with Vogue, Razek said: “Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is.”

Read more: A Victoria’s Secret executive has apologized for making ‘insensitive’ comment about transgender models

Razek went on to say that there was little interest in hiring models with diverse body types for the brand’s show.

“We attempted to do a television special for plus-sizes [in 2000],” he said. “No one had any interest in it, still don’t.”

Razek later addressed the comments in a statement via Twitter, in which he apologized for his “insensitive” words.

Please read this important message from Ed Razek, Chief Marketing Officer, L Brands (parent company of Victoria’s Secret). pic.twitter.com/CW8BztmOaM — Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) November 10, 2018

Razek’s comments were met with mass criticism. Over 9,000 people signed a petition in support of boycotting the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as a result, and lingerie brand ThirdLove took out a full-page ad in The New York Times to address its disappointment with Razek’s comments.

Read more: It’s finally time for Victoria’s Secret to ditch its supermodel-filled fashion show for good

Singer Halsey also shared a message of support for the transgender community via Instagram after performing in this year’s special, which Victoria’s Secret model Bella Hadid supported by reposting it in an Instagram story.

Dragun’s response video has been met with overwhelming praise so far. People on Twitter are calling it “beautiful” and a moment that will “go down in history.”

????You're so beautiful! Victoria's Secret don't know what they're talking about. — Jess Icka (@CloverJess) December 6, 2018

Yassss girl, slayyyy!!! You tell them ???????????? — TAHMINA BEGUM (@Tahmina30058915) December 6, 2018

This is better than any Victoria’s Secret commercial ever WOW — Yasmyne ???? (@XoyasmyneXo) December 6, 2018

Wowwww this is soooo beautiful @NikitaDragun ✨❤ — Muskaan Choudhary (@Muskaan74) December 6, 2018

This video. This moment. Will go down in history! Your fame is about to sky rocket!! ???????????????????????? — Sarah.RepTour.Brisbane???????? (@MummaSsarah) December 6, 2018

Dragun, LiveRichMedia, and representatives for Victoria’s Secret did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.