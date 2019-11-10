Nikki Haley claims John Kelly and Rex Tillerson asked her to defy Trump in order to ‘save the country’ from the inside

In an explosive new memoir by former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, she claims former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly tried to recruit her to undermine the administration from the inside.

“Kelly and Tillerson confided in me that when they resisted the president, they weren’t being insubordinate, they were trying to save the country,” Haley wrote in “With All Due Respect,” according to The Washington Post.

Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley alleges that two of President Trump’s senior advisers tried to recruit her to secretly undermine the administration from the inside.

In her explosive new memoir, Haley claims former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly attempted to bring her in to subvert the president, according to The Washington Post which obtained the book prior to its release.

Haley refused their attempts to convince her to “save the country,” noting Tillerson and Kelly were suspicious of and threatened by her relationship with the president. During her time in the administration, Haley demonstrated an “obligation to carry out [Trump’s] wishes since he was the one elected by voters,” wrote Washington Post reporter Anne Gearan.

The former South Carolina governor abruptly resigned from her role as US ambassador to the United Nations in October 2018, a month after penning an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she states she didn’t always see eye-to-eye with the president.

“I proudly serve in this administration, and I enthusiastically support most of its decisions and the direction it is taking the country,” Haley wrote at the time. “But I don’t agree with the president on everything.”

Her resignation also came after a month after Trump was mocked by world leaders during the UN General Assembly in New York City, and one day after an ethics watchdog group asked the State Department’s inspector general to investigate her acceptance of free flights on private jets.

During the course of the memoir, which will be available to the public on Tuesday, Haley remains relatively tight-lipped on personal criticisms of the president, and writes of her support of various matters of foreign affairs. Specifically, she writes that she backed particularly controversial international matters including withdrawal from both the Paris climate accord and the Iran nuclear deal.

In a separate interview with The Washington Post in advance of the memoir’s release, Haley said she does not view Trump’s alleged coercion with foreign powers to be an impeachable offense.

“There was no heavy demand insisting that something had to happen. So it’s hard for me to understand where the whole impeachment situation is coming from, because what everybody’s up in arms about didn’t happen,” Haley said.