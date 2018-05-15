Nikki Haley says Israel has acted with ‘restraint’ in Gaza and then walks out of UN as Palestinian envoy begins speaking

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Tuesday defended Israel’s use of force against Palestinian demonstrators in Gaza and walked out of a UN Security Council session as Palestine’s envoy began to speak.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Tuesday defended Israel’s use of force against Palestinian demonstrators in Gaza and walked out of a UN Security Council session as Palestine’s envoy, Riyad Mansour, began to speak.

“Who among us would accept this type of activity on your border?” Haley said, referring to some protestors attempting to storm Israel’s border. “No country in this chamber would act with more restraint than Israel has.”

RT @USUN: â¬SI askmy colleagues here in the Security Council, who among us wouldaccept this type of activity on your border? No one would.â¬pic.twitter.com/gh0ukdqCCp — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) May 15, 2018

As of around midday on Tuesday, it’s estimated that Israeli troops have killed at least 60 Palestinians, including children, demonstrating near the Gaza-Israel border. Thousands more have been injured.

Israeli soldiers have used tear gas and live fire to push back waves of demonstrators and have been widely accused of using disproportionate force.

Rupert Colville, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, decried Israel’s actions.

“We condemn the appalling, deadly violence in Gaza yesterday,” Colville said, adding that attempts to cross or damage a border fence “are not sufficient grounds for the use of live ammunition.”

The Trump administration, however, has placed responsibility for the violence on the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and continues to support Israel’s right to defend itself. Haley reaffirmed that position on Tuesday.

“Let’s remember that the Hamas terrorist organization has been inciting violence for years, long before the United States decided to move our embassy,” Haley said. “This is what is endangering the people of Gaza.”

Haley claimed Hamas is “pleased with the results from yesterday.”