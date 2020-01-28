NikkieTutorials shared emotional interactions she’s had with everyone from politicians to neighbors since coming out as trans

caption Makeup YouTuber NikkieTutorials admitted to being “the most anxious” she’s every been after posting the video. source NikkieTutorials/YouTube

Makeup YouTuber NikkieTutorials, also known as Nikkie de Jager, posted her first video to her YouTube channel since coming out.

In the video, the beauty guru turned to “makeup therapy” to answer fans’ questions and recap her life in the weeks after coming out.

The biggest surprise since coming out, de Jager said, was the range of positive interactions she had with neighbors, fans, and strangers alike.

On January 28, makeup YouTuber Nikkie de Jager, known by her fans as NikkieTutorials, returned to her channel with her first video since coming out as trans in a video that received 33 million views in two weeks.

In the new video, titled “Responding To My Coming Out,” de Jager decided to apply makeup while discussing the “whirlwind” few weeks since she opened up to her 12 million subscribers.

The biggest surprise since posting the video, the makeup guru said, was the range of positive interactions she’d had with friends, fans, and strangers alike.

After uploading her video, de Jager said, she avoided going out in public for two days. “I was scared of what the public would say,” she explained.

While she had gotten used to public attention because of her height and YouTube fame, the vlogger said, she worried about what this new label might mean. “I thought that [being trans] was gonna be the only people looked at me for,” she said.

The overwhelming support, de Jager says, changed her mind. An interaction with her neighbor, in particular, assuaged her fears.

“She told me how proud she was of me and how I’m such a strong individual. And she had tears in her eyes,” de Jager recalled. “Not in my craziest dreams did I think that would happen.”

The support for – and impact of – de Jager’s video extended beyond her neighborhood. “I’m talking mothers that have come up to me and taking my hand and thanking me because they have a child who feels like they’re finally being understood,” she said while applying an immaculate layer of foundation.

Just making eye contact with strangers was a positive experience, de Jager said. “They’d wink at me like ‘you’re gonna be okay, you’re fine, were proud of you, you did good.'”

The Dutch YouTuber’s story even opened up a larger dialogue and reached her lawmakers at home. “I saw the most incredible conversations on Dutch television because it opened a conversation,” she said. “I got emails from lawmakers who got inspired by this story and wanted to change the world.”

