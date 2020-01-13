Beauty YouTuber NikkieTutorials came out as a transgender woman in an emotional new video

caption Nikkie de Jager attends the Marc Jacobs Spring 2020 Runway Show at Park Avenue Armory on September 11, 2019 in New York City. source Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Beauty YouTuber Nikkie de Jager, who goes by NikkieTutorials online, came out as a transgender woman in a new video.

She says she wanted to come out on her own terms, but that the opportunity was taken from her, and said people have been blackmailing her and threatening to share her story with news media.

Instead, de Jager shared an empowering message about self-love and acceptance to her fans, which include more than 12 million YouTube subscribers.

“Growing up, I think the number one thing I’m the most thankful for is my mom, love you, mom, because she has been there for me since day one,” de Jager, who is Dutch and lives in the Netherlands, said.

NikkieTutorials is one of the most subscribed-to beauty YouTube channels and became well-known for her makeup tutorials and collaborations with brands like Too Faced.

She also said she had been blackmailed by people who wanted to leak her story to news outlets, and said she was coming out because the opportunity to do so on her own terms had been taken away from her.

De Jager said she knew she was a woman ever since she was a child, and that she had grown her hair out and started identifying as a girl by the age of six.

“Some kids got it and other kids in my class did not,” de Jager said. “But I will always be so thankful to all the teachers at that school who supported my journey and supported me.”

She went on to say that she started hormones by the time she was 14-years-old. De Jager says she used “growth stoppers” that prevented her from becoming taller. She added that she fully transitioned at age 19, having already started making YouTube videos.

De Jager also said she shared her transition story with her fiancé Dylan, and that the two were working through the situation privately – the couple has kept their relationship largely private and off social media.

“I am me. I am still Nikkie. Nothing changes about that,” de Jager said. “The last thing I want in my life is for you to not trust me anymore or for you to look at me with different eyes or for you to look at me in a different manner or think that I have changed […] D—, this feels liberating and freeing, but at the end of the day, I am still Nikkie.”