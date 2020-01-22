NikkieTutorials just gave her first interview since coming out as transgender, telling Ellen DeGeneres that her fiancé gave her the strength to post the video

caption Nikkie de Jager (also known as NikkieTutorials) appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” source The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Nikkie de Jager (also known as NikkieTutorials) appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in her first interview since coming out as transgender.

In the week since posting the emotional video, titled “I’m Coming Out,” de Jager says she has received a wave of support from fans and fellow influencers.

The YouTuber says her fiancé, Dylan, gave her the strength to post the video, promising her that they would “get through it.”

Ultimately, she hopes her story will inspire her fans to be themselves.

Youtuber Nikkie de Jager, known by her 13.1 million YouTube subscribers as NikkieTutorials, gave her first interview since coming out as transgender in an emotional video titled “I’m Coming Out” on January 13.

The beauty guru, who is known for her “power of makeup” videos and work with celebrities like Lady Gaga and Jessie J, appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” show on Wednesday to discuss how she was blackmailed into coming out – and how her fiancé and fans have supported her.

caption NikkieTutorials (Nikkie de Jager) explains how nervous she was when posting her video. source The Ellen DeGeneres Show

As she also revealed in her original coming out YouTube video, de Jager told DeGeneres that disclosing her gender identity wasn’t her choice.

“A couple of weeks ago, I got emails from a certain person and he was not OK with the fact that I was ‘lying,’ and wanted to expose that,” she told DeGeneres.

Immediately, she worried about the repercussions of coming out to the entire world. “I feel like his entire goal with this was to destroy my life,” she added. “But, plot twist, that didn’t happen.”

caption NikkieTutorials in her coming out video. source NikkieTutorials / YouTube

In the week since de Jager posted the video, she has received an influx of support and encouraging messages from fans and influencers alike and was nominated as YouTuber of the Year at the Shorty Awards.

“People were like, ‘we love you, we accept you,'” she told DeGeneres. “I was so happy that it’s 2020 and the acceptance is real.”

De Jager credits her fiancé with giving her the courage to post the video, adding that she felt very emotional and trepidatious to do so.

“I was crying and my fiancé Dylan was right next to me. He was like ‘You can do it, you can do it.’ He really pushed me to post it,” she said. ” He was like, ‘We’re going to get through this. You’re going to be OK, you’re gonna do this.'”

She also thanked her mother, known affectionately as “MamaTutorials,” for being her support system as she completed her transition. She also shared more of her journey with DeGeneres, saying that she was always confused about her gender identity and her mother supported her desire to wear dresses and “girl clothes” when she was younger.

“If you wanna wear girl clothes, you’re going to wear them,” de Jager says her mother told her at the time.

caption Inspired by her own YouTube name, de Jager calls her mother “MamaTutorials” and says she always supported her transition. source The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ultimately, the 25-year-old says she hopes her story will resonate with fans and inspire them to live their authentic lives.

“It’s only been a week, I don’t know where this is going to go,” she told DeGeneres. “I don’t know where I fit in in this magical world, but as long as I get to be myself and inspire little Nikkies to be their selves, that’s all I can do.”

You can watch de Jager’s interview with DeGeneres below.

