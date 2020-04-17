NikkieTutorials spoke more about being mistreated on ‘Ellen,’ saying she didn’t even get her own toilet because it was reserved for the Jonas Brothers

caption Nikkie de Jager appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in January. source The Ellen DeGeneres Show

YouTuber NikkieTutorials, real name Nikkie de Jager, has spoken out again about how she was treated on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

According to Pop Crave, she told Dutch magazine &C that she was greeted by an angry, overworked intern and then not given the same VIP treatment as the other guests.

She said she wasn’t allowed to use the toilet closest to her because it was “reserved for the Jonas Brothers.”

De Jager appeared on the show in January after she came out as transgender in an emotional video.

In a subsequent interview with a Dutch talk show, she suggested DeGeneres was “cold and distant” when the cameras were turned off.

YouTuber NikkieTutorials has revealed more about her experience on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in a recent interview, according to Pop Crave.

NikkieTutorials, whose real name is Nikkie De Jager, appeared on the show in January after she came out as transgender to her 13 million subscribers in an emotional video.

De Jager reportedly told &C Magazine that the friendly, welcoming atmosphere you see when watching “Ellen” isn’t the reality in the studio.

NikkieTutorials talks to &C Magazine about being mistreated on the Ellen DeGenerous show: “Every guest at Ellen had a private toilet, but I didn’t. I couldn’t even use the closest toilet to me because it was reserved for the Jonas Brothers…” pic.twitter.com/UkOMXW391B — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 16, 2020

“Maybe I’m being naive, but I expected them to welcome me with confetti: ‘Welcome to The Ellen DeGeneres Show!’ she said in the interview seen by Pop Crave. “But instead I got greeted by an angry intern, who was a bit overworked. I expected a Disney show, but I got a ‘Teletubbies’ after dark.”

She added she didn’t receive the same VIP treatment as other celebrity guests.

“Every guest at Ellen had a private toilet, but I didn’t,” she said. “I couldn’t even use the closest toilet to me because it was reserved for the Jonas Brothers.”

This was strange, she said, because her videos got a lot more views on YouTube than theirs did.

“They were allowed, but I wasn’t,” she said, “My interview got eight million views, while theirs only got two million. Ha!”

De Jager said the interview was a “good summary” of her story, but her loyal fans “expected more.”

“I should’ve just went on ‘Eva Jinek,’ I thought to myself,” she said.

De Jager spoke about her “Ellen” experience shortly after her appearance on a Dutch talk show. She suggested DeGeneres was “cold and distant” when the cameras were turned off.

“Let me say that there’s a big difference between this show and Ellen DeGeneres, and I’m saying that in favor of this show,” de Jager said, according to a translation by YouTuber tea account Sebastian Williams. “It’s nice that you say ‘hi’ before the show. She didn’t.”

She added it was a “huge honor” to be on stage with DeGeneres, “but it wasn’t as nice as I thought.”

The comments towards DeGeneres and the show come amid criticism of the host who was recently dubbed “notoriously one of the meanest people alive” in a Twitter thread that got nearly 2,000 responses.

She is also facing backlash for comparing self-isolation to being in prison, and for bad communication with her staff over their pay during lockdown.

Insider has contacted Warner Bros. TV and representatives for DeGeneres for comment.

