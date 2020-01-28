NikkieTutorials says she could ‘destroy the life’ of her blackmailer and knows where he lives, but told fans to stop looking for him in her first video since coming out

caption YouTube star Nikkie de Jager urged fans to stop looking for her blackmailer in a January 28 video. source Nikkie de Jager/YouTube

Beauty influencer Nikkie de Jager came out as transgender in an emotional video on January 13.

De Jager, known as NikkieTutorials, said she came out as a transgender woman after a blackmailer threatened to leak the information to the media.

In a new video posted January 28, de Jager says she knows the identity of the person who blackmailed her, but she urges her fans to stop looking for him.

“To be honest, I don’t think that’s your story to tell,” de Jager said.

Nikkie de Jager, known better to her 13.1 million YouTube subscribers as “NikkieTutorials,” urged her fans in a video posted to her YouTube on January 28 to stop trying to find the identity of the person who she said blackmailed her about being a transgender woman

Titled “Responding to My Coming Out,” the video deals with the aftermath of her decision to come out as a transgender woman on January 13. In that video, de Jager revealed someone had blackmailed her and threatened to release the information about her to news outlets.

In the update video, which comes after de Jager’s appearance on Ellen on January 22 and worldwide media attention, de Jager shared how she was elated by the overwhelmingly positive reaction she’s received from a variety of sources, whether it was the YouTube community or lawmakers who she says reached out to her.

But since she posted her coming out video more than two weeks ago, fans have been itching to know who could have blackmailed the popular beauty guru, who has in the past collaborated with celebrities like Lady Gaga and Ashely Graham.

As de Jager said, there have been a slew of videos, like this one from YouTube drama account “shook,” uploaded by people investigating or, in some cases, pretending to know who blackmailed her. But de Jager, who said she now knows the identity of the blackmailer, urged fans to stop looking.

“Now it’s time to talk about something I feel like a lot of you guys are waiting on,” de Jager said in the January 28 video. “Let’s talk about the blackmailing. First of all, I think we need to stop the witch hunt that I’ve been seeing going around.”

“To be honest, I don’t think that’s your story to tell,” she added in the 17-minute YouTube video, which also featured her crafting a pink and blue makeup look. “If anyone is going to have the right to tell more about these blackmailers, it’s gonna be me. How I deal with this situation, and what information I would like to share at the end of the day is my story. No other person or media outlet should be the one talking about my blackmailer when they only know half of the truth.”

The 25-year-old beauty guru said she doesn’t have plans to release the identity of her blackmailer, who she used male pronouns to identify, and she said making that call was “one of the most difficult decisions of my life.”

“I have their names, phone numbers, email addresses; I even know where they live and how they treated people around me to get more information about my true story,” de Jager said. “Let me tell you, when I found out exactly who was behind this all, I was shocked because this is not a person that any of you know.”

De Jager said, ultimately, she feared that in releasing her blackmailer’s name, she would stoop to his level.

“I have the ability not only to destroy the life of my blackmailer, but also the life of his family, his kids, his friends, his surroundings, and ever since finding out the name – the true name – of my blackmailer, that has been going on in mind,” she said in the video that has so far received more than half-a-million views. “If I out this person, am I going to be doing the same as this person did to me?”

