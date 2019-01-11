Nikola Jokic fired off a stunning one-handed full-court pass for the most impressive assist of the year

caption Nikola Jokic is establishing himself as one of the most versatile players in the NBA. source @nuggets / Twitter

The Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 121-100, on Thursday night.

The Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 121-100, on Thursday night to remain atop the Western Conference.

Nikola Jokic was once again the centerpiece of the Nuggets’ victory as he picked up his 21st career triple-double with 18 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. But while Jokic’s numbers looked good on paper, one highlight had to be seen to be believed.

Jokic unleashed a full-court pass to Jamal Murray that is a contender for assist of the year.

The pass is even more impressive when seen from below the basket, with Jokic’s speed and smooth motion on full display.

After the game, Nuggets coach Michael Malone sounded as blown away by the pass as many fans at home. “He could play for NFL teams the way he passes the ball,” he said.

While an NFL career might be a ways off, Jokic’s recent run has the Nuggets standing atop a Western Conference stacked with quality teams – if he can keep it going, an MVP award might not be far off.