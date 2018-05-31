Police release video of the suspected Parkland gunman bragging about his plans

Law-enforcement officials released video footage of the suspected Parkland gunman describing plans for the school shooting that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others.

In the video, the 19-year-old suspected gunman boasted about his plan and launched into a tirade against society.

The video was reportedly discovered on gunman’s cellphone and was being used as evidence in his trial.

The Broward County state attorney’s office released a video of 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz – the suspected gunman in the Parkland school shooting in Florida – boasting about his plans and launching into a tirade against people who were “brainwashed by the political government programs.”

“I’m going to be your next school shooter of 2018,” Cruz said in the video. “My goal is at least 20 people with an AR-15 and a couple tracer rounds.”

Cruz described his plans to take an Uber ride to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on the day of the shooting, where he described his plan as “a good time.”

Cruz is believed to have posted images of firearms and made threats on social-media accounts. Several pictures posted on an Instagram account believed to belong to Cruz revealed firearms, ammunition; and accessories, such as scopes.

“It’s gonna be a big event,” Cruz said in the video. “When you see me on the news, we’ll all know who I am. You’re all going to die. Can’t wait.”

In the video, Cruz could be seen nervously laughing at certain points, saying “I am nothing, I am no one.”

“I hate everyone and everything. With the power of my AR, you will all know who I am,” Cruz added, referring to the nickname of the semi-automatic assault-style rifle he used in the shooting.

Despite saying his “life is meaningless” and indicating he did not expect to survive, Cruz reportedly attempted to blend in with other fleeing students following the shooting. He was later apprehended without incident after police identified him through surveillance videos.

Cruz confessed to the shooting that killed 17 people and wounded 17 others. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Cruz, while his defense attorney has offered a guilty plea for a life sentence, according to CNN.