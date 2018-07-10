This $1,000 camera is hiding a massive zoom lens and makes the moon appear within arm’s reach

- source
A few years ago, Nikon released the Coolpix P900 that had an 83x zoom that could make the moon appear close.
On Tuesday, Nikon announced the P900’s successor, which can zoom even further.
The Nikon Coolpix P1000 has a built-in lens with an astounding 125x zoom.
Nikon’s executive vice president Jay Vannater calls it a “compact” camera, and he’s not that far off. The P1000 is the size of an entry-level DSLR camera, but it weighs 50 ounces, or 1.4kg, which is pretty hefty. Still, nothing a tripod couldn’t handle.
Check out the absurb zooming capabilities of the new P1000:
The Nikon P1000 looks like a small enough camera from this angle.
But it’s hiding a massive zoom lens.
Here’s a side-by-side look at the Nikon P1000 with the zoom extended.
Here’s what 125x zoom looks like when you zoom into the moon.
Camera store B&H had a hands-on look at the Nikon P1000, where the photographer showed how far its lens can zoom.
It can even go all the way up to 250x zoom with Nikon’s Dynamic Fine Zoom4 technology.
It allows you to get 4K videos where you can actually see the moon traveling across the night sky.
Of course, the moon isn’t the only thing that can benefit from close-up shots. Here’s another example of the P1000’s incredible zoom.
The Nikon P1000 will cost $1,000 when it’s released on September 18.
