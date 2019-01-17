Nina Dobrev defends her friendship with her ex Ian Somerhalder and his wife Nikki Reed: ‘I don’t see any problem with that’

caption Nina Dobrev is friends with Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed. source Bravo and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for ESCADA

Nina Dobrev appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday and was asked if she thinks it’s “weird” that she’s friends with her ex Ian Somerhalder and his wife, actress Nikki Reed.

In response to the question from a fan, the 30-year-old star said: “I don’t think that’s weird at all. I think that’s great. Why can’t everyone be friends?”

The “Vampire Diaries” stars dated for three years and split in 2013. Somerhalder married Reed in 2015, and the pair welcomed a daughter named Bodhi in 2017.

“I think that they have a beautiful baby and they are happy and so am I,” Dobrev said. “What’s bad about that? I don’t see any problem with that.”

Nina Dobrev spoke about her friendship with her ex Ian Somerhalder and his wife, actress Nikki Reed.

The “Vampire Diaries” star appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Wednesday and was asked about her relationship Reed and her former costar, who she reportedly dated from 2010 to 2013.

After a fan called in and asked Dobrev if she felt that it was “weird” to be friends with the couple, the actress said: “I don’t think that’s weird at all. I think that’s great. Why can’t everyone be friends?”

Dobrev and Somerhalder starred as Elena Gilbert and Damon Salvatore on the hit CW show, which premiered in 2009. They were first romantically linked in 2010 and went on to attend red-carpet events together and gush over each other in interviews. The pair reportedly split in 2013 but continued to star as an onscreen couple on “The Vampire Diaries.”

caption Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore and Dobrev as Elena Gilbert on “The Vampire Diaries.” source The CW

In July 2014, Us Weekly reported that Somerhalder and Reed, who played Rosalie in the “Twilight” franchise, were dating. News of their engagement spread in January 2015 and they tied the knot in Topanga, California, in April 2015. They welcomed their first child, daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder, in July 2017.

“I think that they have a beautiful baby and they are happy and so am I,” Dobrev said on “Watch What Happens Live.” “What’s bad about that? I don’t see any problem with that.”

caption Reed and Somerhalder have been married since 2015. source Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Dobrev and Somerhalder have remained friendly since their split.

Read more: 15 celebrity couples who stayed friendly after their breakup

In 2015, Dobrev reiterated that she’s on great terms with her ex, telling E! News: “We didn’t break up because anything bad happened or because there wasn’t love or friendship. I love him, and the friendship is still strong, and I think he’s great, and I care about him. And that didn’t change. Yes, we’re professional and that’s fine. We were friends long before we dated and we still are now.”

The 30-year-old actress also shared her thoughts on Somerhalder and Reed’s “beautiful” wedding.

“They look happy, and I am happy, and so I don’t see why there should be a problem with that,” Dobrev told E! News. “The drama is in the media, it’s not with us. But of course, we’re on a teen drama show, everyone’s going to look for drama.”

In February 2017, Dobrev spent time with the couple and the stars shared photos together.

Dobrev and Somerhalder aren’t the only former celebrity couple to remain good friends. Anna Faris recently congratulated ex-husband Chris Pratt on his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger and even offered to officiate their wedding.

Watch the video below (Dobrev talks about Somerhalder and Reed at 1:10):

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.