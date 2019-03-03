Here’s how much you can make working in one of the nine hottest jobs in software engineering

Whether you went to a coding bootcamp, studied computer science or are looking for a career change, if you want to become a software engineer, look no further.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, eemployment of software developers will grow 24% from 2016 to 2026. And in the tech hub of the San Francisco Bay Area, software engineers take home an average of $155,000 a year.

But not all software engineers are the same. Hired, one of the top job posting websites, figured out which kinds of positions are in the most demand.

Hired conducted a survey of 700 developers across the country and analyzed data from the job postings on its website. They based on their findings out of survey results and the skills and positions employers were looking for.

Whether you want to work at a Silicon Valley tech giant or an up-and-coming startup, these are the nine most in-demand software engineering jobs. Here’s how much you can expect to get paid on average, if you specialize in one of these fields:

9. Front end engineer

San Francisco Bay Area: $140,000

New York: $128,000

Front end engineers write the code for how a website or app will look and how it interacts with users, frequently working with JavaScript. This job saw a 4% year-over-year increase.

8. Full-stack engineer

San Francisco Bay Area: $143,000

New York: $133,000

Full stack engineers work with both the front and back end of a website or app. This means they work with how the website or app interacts with users and the behind-the-scenes code that stores the data. They handle the entire stack, including databases, servers, systems engineering, and clients. This job saw a 7% year-over-year increase.

7. Mobile engineer

San Francisco Bay Area: $147,000

New York: $133,000

Mobile engineers build applications for mobile devices and updating the software. They can specialize in Android or iOS apps. This job saw a 15% year-over-year increase.

6. Machine learning engineer

San Francisco Bay Area: $153,000

New York: $122,000

Machine learning engineers write software that is able to perform tasks, learn from patterns and run on its own with minimal human supervision. For example, they can create personalized and predictive software for customers. This job saw a 27% year-over-year increase.

5. Backend engineer

San Francisco Bay Area: $149,000

New York: $136,000

Backend engineers build the server-side of web applications, or the behind-the-scenes code that makes the website or app function properly and store data. This job saw a 33% year-over-year increase.

4. Data engineer

San Francisco Bay Area: $151,000

New York: $132,000

Data engineers develop, test and maintain databases and other related systems. They also help companies use data to drive business results. This job saw a 38% year-over-year increase.

3. Embedded engineer

San Francisco Bay Area: $150,000

New York: $124,000

Embedded engineers integrate software with machines that are different from traditional computers, such as devices used in health care, consumer electronics, manufacturing, aviation and more. This job saw 76% year-over-year growth.

2. Security engineer

San Francisco Bay Area: $156,000

New York: $117,000

With more concerns about data breaches and privacy, the demand for security engineers has risen by 132% in the past year. Security engineers focus on making systems as secure as possible to protect them from malicious threats and attacks.

1. Blockchain engineer

San Francisco Bay Area: $155,000

New York: $137,000

As more companies adopt blockchain technology for shipping, supply chain, manufacturing, and more, the demand for expertise has exploded. Demand grew 517% over the past year. Blockchain engineers build software for blockchain use cases, like digital identity, smart contracts, workforce management and data storage.