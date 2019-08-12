Ninja slams Twitch after his dramatic move to Mixer, saying he’s ‘disgusted’ the Amazon streaming service used his old channel to promote porn

caption Tyler “Ninja” Blevins (centre) at the Fortnite world cup. source Epic Games

Professional gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, famous for streaming his “Fortnite” gameplay, posted a video slamming Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch.

Ninja left Twitch earlier this month to sign an exclusive deal with Microsoft’s new streaming platform Mixer.

Ninja published the video after discovering that Twitch was promoting other streamers on his now-dead channel, including a porn account.

Twitch’s CEO apologized to Ninja on Twitter, and said the porn account had been permanently suspended.

Ninja is best known for streaming “Fortnite,” and left Twitch earlier this month to enter into an exclusive partnership with Mixer, Microsoft’s new streaming service.

In the video, Ninja said that the transition from Twitch to Mixer had been relatively painless. However, Ninja said he discovered Twitch had been using his inactive channel to advertise other streamers to the 14.5 million followers he amassed.

“They don’t do this for anyone else who is offline by the way, just me,” he said. Ninja specifically took issue with a porn account which he said was “number one being recommended” on his channel.

“I have no say in any of this stuff,” he said, later adding: “For anyone who saw that, for anyone whose kids – or who just didn’t obviously wanna see that – I apologise and I’m sorry.”

You can watch his video here:

Twitch CEO Emmett Shear tweeted later that day that the platform has been “experimenting with showing recommended content,” but added that the “lewd” account Ninja mentioned violated terms of service and was permanently suspended.

2/ This helps all streamers as it creates new community connections. However, the lewd content that appeared on the @ninja offline channel page grossly violates our terms of service, and we’ve permanently suspended the account in question. — Emmett Shear (@eshear) August 11, 2019

He added that the “recommended content” had been suspended on Ninja’s channel pending an investigation into how the porn account ended up there. He apologized directly to Ninja. “It wasn’t our intent, but it should not have happened. No excuses,” he wrote.

Twitch was not immediately available for comment on Ninja’s comments when contacted by Business Insider.