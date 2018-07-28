Here’s every part you’ll need to build Ninja’s gaming PC where he plays and streams ‘Fortnite’

Up until recently, it wasn’t that easy to figure out what exact PC and specs Tyler Blevins – most commonly known by his game streaming tag “Ninja” – uses to play Fortnite.

Recently, Ninja teamed up with computer parts company NZXT to create “Ninja’s Build,” which includes all the parts you need to get the same experience playing “Fortnite” as Ninja does. Unbox Therapy also released a video with the full rundown of Ninjas Build.

Check out Ninja’s build, based on NZXT’s Ninja’s Build and his Twitch streams where he shows off his PC:

The case.

source NZXT

Ninja houses all his gaming parts in the $200 H700i by NZXT. He uses both the matte white model, as well as the $250 Ninja branded model of the H700i in blue and yellow accents.

The motherboard.

source NZXT

Hosting all of the parts in Ninja’s gaming PC is the $250 NZXT N7 Z370 motherboard in the matte black color option. This part is where the processor, RAM, and graphics cards will be plugged in. It’ll also deliver power to all those parts.

The CPU.

source Intel/Amazon

Providing the smarts in Ninja’s gaming PC is the Intel Core i7 8700K processor that costs around $350. It’s a powerful chip that’s great for top-of-the-line high-end gaming.

What’s cooling the CPU.

source NZXT

Based on Ninja’s own reveal of his gaming PC during a Twitch livestream, there’s a special kind of processor cooler that uses water, radiator, and fan for cooling. It looks like the NZXT Kraken X72 that sells for $200 from NZXT mounted to the top of the case.

That differs from what’s shown on NZXT’s website, as well as Unbox Therapy’s video, where the smaller NZXT Kraken X62 are used. But there isn’t much of a difference in terms of performance with either model.

More standard airflow processor coolers simply have a radiator and a fan to blow the heat away, but water cooling is more efficient than air at wicking away heat from computer parts. And as any gaming PC enthusiast will tell you, CPUs hate heat, as it can reduce their performance.

The fans keeping everything else cool.

Based onNinja’s Twitch live stream, it looks like he’s using three 120mm NZXT AER RGB fans ($80 total) for the Kraken X72 CPU cooler, three 120mm NZXT AER RGB fans at the front of the case taking in cool air from outside the case, and one larger $35 140mm NZXT AER RGB fan exhausting hot air at the back.

The RAM — a PC’s short-term memory.

source G.Skill/Amazon

RAM is expensive these days, especially the kind that glows different colors like G.Skill’s Trident Z RGB models.

Ninja’s PC has 32GB of G.Skill Trident Z RGB RAM, which sells for about $380 these days. 32GB can be considered overboard for the average gamer, but it certainly helps for the other things Ninja uses his PC for, like running multiple apps at the same time for streaming, video capture, and communicating with his community.

Now for the graphics card:

source EVGA/Amazon

As expected, you’ll find an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti in Ninja’s gaming PC. It’s the best gaming graphics card you can buy at the moment. It works well alongside the Intel Core i7 8700K to provide pretty much the best, smoothest gaming experience on most games.

Specifically, Ninja uses the SC2 model of the GTX 1080Ti made by EVGA, which goes for about $780 these days.

The monitor.

source Alienware/Amazon

Ninja uses the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor with 1080p resolution and up to 240Hz refresh rate, which goes for around $480. It comes with Nvidia’s G-Sync technology that helps prevent stuttering and screen tearing – where parts of the screen looks like it’s lagging behind other parts.

The number next to the “Hz” – or hertz – is how many times the screen can refresh itself every second. The higher the number, the more frames per second it can display. And the more frames per second, the smoother the gaming experience.

In Ninja’s case, 125 frames per second is the goal, which is on the high-end of smooth gaming.

What’s a little surprising is that Ninja is using a 1080p resolution monitor. It’s fine, but his graphics card can easily handle the higher 1440p resolution, which offers sharper details. In my experience, sharper monitors make enemy players easier to spot and makes for more accurate aiming, too.

Either way, Ninja uses what Ninja likes.

Storage — where Ninja stores Fortnite and other games.

source Samsung/Amazon

For fast and plentiful storage, Ninja has two 1-terabyte Samsung 960 Evo M.2 SSDs that retail for about $300 each. It’s basically the same thing as a normal SSD, except it doesn’t need extra cables for power and data.

If you’re unsure what a terabyte is, it’s 1,000 gigabytes.

Extra storage.

source Seagate/Amazon

For extra storage, Ninja has two 4-terabyte BarraCuda hard drives from Seagate that go for about $100 each. Regular hard drives are slower than SSDs, but they’re great for storing massive amounts of data, like videos from streams.

The power supply.

source Seasonic/Amazon

Powering all the parts inside Ninja’s PC, you’ll find the Seasonic Focus Plus 80+ Gold power supply, which retails for about $104.

The mouse.

source Logitech

Ninja uses the Logitech 502 Proteus Spectrum mouse, which costs between $50 and $60.

The keyboard.

source Logitech

The $85 Logitech G610 Orion Red with CherryMX Red switches is Ninja’s keyboard of choice for slaying in Fortnite.

The headphones.

source Twitch/Ninja

As seen on his Twitch streams, Ninja uses the $180 Beyerdynamic DT990 Pro headphones:

I’ve used these before for playing games, and it’s clear why Ninja uses them, too. They offer unbelievable clarity, which is great for hearing player footsteps and movement before even spotting them.