Ninja, the world’s most popular gamer, is writing a book to teach his gaming secrets — and he’s going to star in a graphic novel

caption At his peak, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has made as much as $500,000 playing video games. source Red Bull

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, the world’s most well-known competitive gamer, is releasing three books this year.

The first, titled “Ninja: Get Good,” is an illustrated guide to help fellow players become competitive gamers. It will be accompanied by “Ninja Notebook,” a journal designed to encourage players on their quest to up their game.

The third book, “Ninja: The Most Dangeous Game” is a graphic novel about Blevins being held captive in a new video game and fighting his way out.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The world’s most popular video game streamer will soon be a published author, thanks to a three-book deal from Penguin Random House. Tyler “Ninja” Blevins has become a global superstar in the past year after building a reputation as one of the best “Fortnite” players in the world.

Ninja boasts more than 22 million subscribers on YouTube, along with 14 million followers on both Instagram and Twitch, Amazon’s video game streaming service. He saw his popularity skyrocket after playing “Fortnite” with Drake last year, and was named one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2018.

Now Blevins is sharing some of his gaming expertise in a new book called “Ninja: Get Good, My Ultimate Guide to Gaming.” The book is designed for players ages 10 and up, and covers a wide range of topics. Readers can expect to learn how to build a gaming PC, how to practice and improve in their favorite games, how to build a competitive team, and how to form an online community.

Read more: Ninja wants to be more than just ‘the Fortnite Guy,’ but the world’s most popular gamer is headed into uncharted territory

“Ninja: Get Good” will be released on August 20, alongside “Ninja’s Notebook,” a journal with stickers, writing prompts, and blank pages for players to document their foray into the world of competitive gaming.

This is one of the huge projects I've been working on and I'm so excited to finally announce my first book NINJA: GET GOOD! An ultimate guide to gaming that teaches players how to become unstoppable. On sale this August and available for preorder now: https://t.co/t6fyWFZ95A pic.twitter.com/AvQdsgjhG6 — Ninja (@Ninja) June 19, 2019

Ninja will also co-author and star in a graphic novel called “Ninja: The Most Dangerous Game.” In the story written for young adults, Ninja is trapped in a new video game and must find a way to survive and make his way home. The book is being co-authored by Justin Jordan, who has worked on DC’s “Green Lantern” franchise and helped create “The Strange Talent of Luthor Strode;” artist Felipe Magaña will provide illustrations. “Ninja: The Most Dangerous Game” is due out on December 3rd.

In a recent interview with “Los Angeles Times,” Ninja said he wants to be known for more than just “Fortnite,” and his new book deal could be an important step in expanding his repertoire.