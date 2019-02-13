Nintendo just announced a major new ‘Super Mario’ sequel for the Switch that lets you create your own Mario levels

source Nintendo

One of the best “Super Mario” games on Nintendo’s Wii U, “Super Mario Maker,” is getting a much-deserved sequel on Nintendo Switch.

“Super Mario Maker 2” enables players to build, test, and share their own 2D-style “Super Mario” levels.

The game is scheduled to arrive on the Nintendo Switch in June.

One of the best 2D “Super Mario” games ever made isn’t just a game, but a creation tool: “Super Mario Maker” on Wii U enabled millions of players to create their own “Super Mario” levels, test them, and then share them all over the world.

In June, Nintendo plans to release the second game in that series with “Super Mario Maker 2.”

The game was announced on Wednesday during a “Nintendo Direct” video presentation on YouTube, and some brief gameplay is shown. Like in the first “Super Mario Maker,” you’re able to create your own 2D “Super Mario” levels using objects from a variety of “Super Mario” games – goombas and koopas and chain chomps from across decades of “Super Mario” history.

Some of the creation tools were shown during the debut trailer:

While the first “Super Mario Maker” offered objects from “Super Mario Bros.,” “Super Mario Bros. 3,” “Super Mario World,” and “New Super Mario Bros. U,” it looks like “Super Mario Maker 2” will also allow the use of objects from “Super Mario 3D World” – including the various “suits” from that game.

We’ll assuredly learn much more about “Super Mario Maker 2” in the coming months, but for now you can check out the debut trailer right here: