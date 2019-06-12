Nintendo dominated the biggest gaming event of the year with two new ‘Zelda’ games, a new ‘Animal Crossing’ and more. Here’s everything it announced.

caption “The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening” is just a few months away. source “The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening”/Nintendo

Nintendo revealed a bunch of new games and updates coming to the Switch during their presentation at E3 2019, the year’s biggest video game event.

That includes three new “Legend of Zelda” games, a “Fire Emblem” sequel, and two new characters for “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.”

With dozens of upcoming titles, the Nintendo Switch commands an impressive library of games despite being just two years old.

The Nintendo Switch has been the fastest selling video game console since last year and its future is looking even brighter thanks to a strong lineup of new games coming in the next year. Nintendo shared new details on dozens of upcoming Switch titles during their presentation at E3, the year’s biggest video game event.

While other companies held huge press conferences in Los Angeles, Nintendo stuck with their usual Nintendo Direct video briefing to share its latest news. As a result, the presentation offered roughly 40 minutes of game footage with none of the added bravado that often comes with E3’s live conferences.

Past Nintendo consoles like the Wii and Wii U were criticized for their lack of support from third-party developers, but Nintendo has had no problem bringing some of the most popular games of this console generation to Switch. Combined with the Nintendo’s legendary first-party franchises like “Pokemon” and “The Legend of Zelda,” the Switch boasts an impressive library despite being just two-years old.

Here’s everything Nintendo announced at E3 2019:

“The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening” will be released on Switch on September 20th. The game is a remake of a classic Game Boy adventure.

Nintendo is also working on a sequel to “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,” but there’s no set release date.

“Cadence of Hyrule,” a musical “Legend of Zelda” spin-off from the creators of the indie smash hit “Crypt of the Necrodancer,” will be released on June 13th.

Nintendo announced two downloadable characters for “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.” “The Hero,” who represents the protagonist from multiple “Dragon Quest” games, will join the roster this summer.

Banjo-Kazooie will be added to “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” this fall. The character debuted on the Nintendo 64 back in 1998, but is now a part of the Xbox family.

The definitive version of “Dragon Quest XI” is coming to the Nintendo Switch on September 27th.

Nintendo shared a bunch of new details on “Luigi’s Mansion 3,” the latest entry in the silly ghostbusting series coming later this year.

“Animal Crossing New Horizons” will let you create your own island getaway, and you can share your island with up to eight players. Four players will also be able to play on a single Switch at the same time.

“Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order” assembles the Avengers to find the Infinity Stones and take on Thanos. The game will be released on July 18th.

Nintendo also showed off a playable demo for “Pokemon Sword and Shield,” which arrives November 15th.

“Fire Emblem: Three Houses,” the latest in Nintendo’s popular series of strategy games, will launch on Switch on July 26th.

“Trials of Mana” is a remake of the classic Super Nintendo game “Secret of Mana 3.” It’s been out in Japan for a while but it’s coming to North America next year. Square Enix also released “Collection of Mana” for Switch, an anthology of the original three “Secret of Mana” games.

“Daemon x Machina,” a stylized mech combat game, is due out on September 13th.

“No More Heroes 3” will continue the outrageous action franchise on the Switch.

Classic “Resident Evil” games are now available on Switch, and “Resident Evil 5 and 6” are coming soon.

“Contra Rogue Corps” will offer four player co-operative play online and with friends at home.

“Astral Chain” is a new action game from the creators of “Bayonetta” and “Nier Automata.”

“The Dark Crystal,” an odd series created by Jim Henson, is getting a tactical roleplaying game .

MegaPixel Studios is remaking “Panzer Dragoon,” an airborne combat game that lets you ride a dragon.

“Empire of Sin” is a noir-themed strategy game set in prohibition-era Chicago.

“The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,” a past Game of the Year contender, will be coming to Switch by the end of the year.

“Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020” offers a collection of sports mini-games with iconic characters from both franchises.

