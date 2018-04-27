Nintendo just announced a new role-playing game for mobile phones – and those in Asia will be the first to get it

Mobile game titles like “Hearthstone” and “Mobile Legends” have been wildly popular in Singapore in recent years and now Nintendo is set to release an all-new role-playing game (RPG) for mobile devices.
Those in Asia will the first ones to get their hands on it, followed by North America and Europe, announced the company in a statement on Friday (April 27).
Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau will be the game’s first stops in Asia.
Nintendo said it is co-developing and will jointly operate the game called Dragalia Lost with Japanese video game development studio Cygames. It is set for release this summer.
The company behind the likes of Mario and The Legend of Zelda, will also obtain 5% of Cygames’ issued stocks as part of the partnership.
Cygames focuses on mobile games and is also one of the sponsors of famous Italian football giant Juventus.
Details of the game itself have been sparse other than the title and an image provided, but Nintendo said the partnership aims to bring “to life the shared vision of a new gaming experience with worldwide appeal.”