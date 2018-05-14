These are the 30 games you can play on Nintendo’s $60 mini NES console that’s coming back this June

The original Nintendo Entertainment System introduced an entire generation to video games. Classic franchises like “Super Mario Bros.,” “The Legend of Zelda,” and “Metroid” came to life on the NES.
In 2018, the NES is making a big comeback. Technically speaking, it’s a tiny comeback:
- source
- Nintendo
With the re-release of Nintendo’s miniature, $60 NES Classic Edition this June, you can relive the classic games of your childhood in an adorable little package.
The NES Classic Edition comes with 30 classic games you can play – no additional purchases needed. The games list is an impressive collection of classics, from “Final Fantasy” to “Castlevania.”
Here’s the full list:
1. “Balloon Fight”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
2. “Bubble Bobble”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
3. “Castlevania”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
4. “Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
5. “Donkey Kong”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
6. “Donkey Kong, Jr.”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
7. “Double Dragon II: The Revenge”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
8. “Dr. Mario”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
9. “Excitebike”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
10. “Final Fantasy”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
11. “Galaga”
- source
- Daredevil Gamer Show/YouTube
12. “Ghosts ‘n Goblins”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
13. “Gradius”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
14. “Ice Climber”
- source
- Webnations/YouTube
15. “Kid Icarus”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
16. “Kirby’s Adventure”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
17. “Mario Bros.”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
18. “Mega Man 2”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
19. “Metroid”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
20. “Ninja Gaiden”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
21. “Pac-Man”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
22. “Punch-Out!!”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
23. “StarTropics”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
24. “Super Contra”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
25. “Super Mario Bros.”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
26. “Super Mario Bros. 2”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
27. “Super Mario Bros. 3”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
28. “Tecmo Bowl”
- source
- numb3rtw3nty/YouTube
29. “The Legend of Zelda”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
30. “Zelda II: The Adventure of Link”
- source
- World of Longplays/YouTube
Alex Perry contributed to a previous version of this post.