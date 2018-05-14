These are the 30 games you can play on Nintendo’s $60 mini NES console that’s coming back this June

The original Nintendo Entertainment System introduced an entire generation to video games. Classic franchises like “Super Mario Bros.,” “The Legend of Zelda,” and “Metroid” came to life on the NES.

In 2018, the NES is making a big comeback. Technically speaking, it’s a tiny comeback:Because it's super small, and fits in a palm.

With the re-release of Nintendo’s miniature, $60 NES Classic Edition this June, you can relive the classic games of your childhood in an adorable little package.

The NES Classic Edition comes with 30 classic games you can play – no additional purchases needed. The games list is an impressive collection of classics, from “Final Fantasy” to “Castlevania.”

Here’s the full list:

1. “Balloon Fight”

2. “Bubble Bobble”

3. “Castlevania”

4. “Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest”

5. “Donkey Kong”

6. “Donkey Kong, Jr.”

7. “Double Dragon II: The Revenge”

8. “Dr. Mario”

9. “Excitebike”

10. “Final Fantasy”

11. “Galaga”

12. “Ghosts ‘n Goblins”

13. “Gradius”

14. “Ice Climber”

15. “Kid Icarus”

16. “Kirby’s Adventure”

17. “Mario Bros.”

18. “Mega Man 2”

19. “Metroid”

20. “Ninja Gaiden”

21. “Pac-Man”

22. “Punch-Out!!”

23. “StarTropics”

24. “Super Contra”

25. “Super Mario Bros.”

26. “Super Mario Bros. 2”

27. “Super Mario Bros. 3”

28. “Tecmo Bowl”

29. “The Legend of Zelda”

30. “Zelda II: The Adventure of Link”

