Watch the Nintendo president’s heartfelt video message to fans about his retirement: ‘Thank you’

Retiring Nintendo America president Reggie Fils-Aimé.

Nintendo America president Reggie Fils-Aimé is retiring from Nintendo after over a decade with the gaming giant.

Fils-Aimé is a favorite of Nintendo’s most dedicated fans, and is notorious for memorable statements.

On his way out, Fils-Aimé delivered a heartfelt message to fans in a video.

Nintendo America’s longtime president Reggie Fils-Aimé is retiring in April after over 15 years with the gaming giant.

Most companies are run by executives who no one outside of the business world has ever heard of, but things are different at Nintendo. For the most dedicated fans of Japan’s biggest video game company, Nintendo’s executives are a household name: Shigeru Miyamoto, Satoru Iwata, and – of course – Reggie Fils-Aimé.

After all, these are the same executives who regularly starred in very silly videos published by Nintendo.

In one such video, Fils-Aimé appears as a puppet alongside puppet versions of Miyamoto and Iwata:

In another, he celebrated the launch of “Super Mario Odyssey” with the heroic plumber himself:

"Believe me," Fils-Aimé says in the video, "My body is still ready."

Beyond just leading Nintendo’s American arm and being an executive, Fils-Aimé is a beloved character among the company’s most dedicated fans.

As such, it’s no surprise that Fils-Aimé starred in a heartfelt goodbye video aimed at exactly those fans.

“I wanted to reach out directly to you, the Nintendo community,” Fils-Aimé says in the video, “Because there’s one thing I really want to say: Thank you.”

Check out the full video right here: