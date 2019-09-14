Nintendo wants to make exercise fun again with this successor to Wii Fit on the Switch

source Nintendo

Nintendo will release “Ring Fit Adventure,” a new exercise game for the Nintendo Switch, on October 18.

“Ring Fit Adventure” will make use of new accessories and the Switch’s motion controls to guide players through a variety of exercises. The game will also have an adventure mode and players can improve their character by completing challenges.

This won’t be Nintendo’s first fitness game. In 2007, the company released “Wii Fit,” a Wii game that made use of motion controls and a special board to build exercise routines.

Earlier this week Nintendo surprised fans with the announcement of “Ring Fit Adventure,” a new fitness game for the Nintendo Switch that’s set to release on October 18. “Ring Fit Adventure” will include two new accessories to help track exercise motions and a story mode to keep players engaged.

Nintendo is no stranger to fitness games – the company’s wildly popular Wii console was celebrated for its motion controls and found use in physical therapy clinics more than a decade ago. In 2007 Nintendo released “WiiFit,” an exercise game that made use of motion controls and a special board to guide players through routines. Earlier this year, the company published “Fitness Boxing,” which uses the Nintendo Switch’s motion controls for cardio exercise.

“Ring Fit Adventure” will go a step further by introducing a new peripheral to the Switch family, the Ring-Con. Using the Switch’s wireless Joy-Con, the Ring-Con can accurately track hand movements and the amount of force used during different exercises. “Ring Fit Adventure” will also include a leg strap to holster a second Joy-Con and track lower body movement.

The game will include an adventure mode spanning multiple courses, and players will be able to level up their character to take on increasingly difficult challenges. Players will be able to track their fitness progress with tons of in-game data and the Switch’s IR sensor will check their heart rate between each stage.

“Ring Fit Adventure” is still a month away, but here’s what we know so far:

“Ring Fit Adventure” will come with a pair of unique accessories, the Ring-Con and Leg Strap.

Both the Ring-Con and the Leg Strap have slots to hold the Nintendo Switch’s removable controllers, the Joy-Cons.

Using the motion controls from the Switch’s Joy-Con, the Ring-Con can track your movement and the amount of force you use for different actions.

The Leg Strap will also track your movement for running and lower body exercises.

Ring Fit Adventure will require a few square feet space of space in front of your TV to play, but it’s designed to be easy to share.

In Adventure mode, players guide their character through a pre-determined course by running in place.

If you’re worried about making too much noise running indoors, “Ring Fit Adventure” also has a silent mode that will let you move without a full running motion.

You’ll encounter some obstacles along the way, but push the Ring-Con towards the floor to jump over them. You can also thrust the Ring-Con forward to fire a gust of wind in front of you.

Occasionally you’ll encounter enemies, and you’ll have to execute specific exercises to beat them.

You’ll work your way through different stages on the map, each of which has its own challenges.

Each level will give you an approximate completion time and number of calories burned. Completing stages will level up your character, giving you access to tougher challenges.

Quickplay will let you chose from a number of different modes in “Ring Fit Adventure.” In simple mode, you can choose a single activity to practice.

Mini-games in “Ring Fit Adventure” offer a variety of simple tasks that can become a casual exercise routine.

Sets mode will let you target specific muscle groups the same way you would with a traditional workout schedule.

“Ring Fit Adventure” will be released on October 18, 2019 for $80. The game will include the Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories. You can watch the full seven-minute breakdown below.