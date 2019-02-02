Nintendo just revealed its top 10 best-selling Nintendo Switch games, and you’ll never guess what’s in first place

caption Super Mario stays stacking coins. source Nintendo

Nintendo’s Switch is outrageously popular, and Nintendo’s games on the Switch are selling like gangbusters.

Several games have already sold over 10 million copies, including December’s “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.”

In a surprise twist, neither a “Super Mario” nor a “Legend of Zelda” game is the best-selling game on the Switch.

Nintendo’s Switch console is less than two years old, yet it’s already moved over 32 million units as of December 31, 2018. For some quick context, it took Sony two full years for the PlayStation 4 to top 30 million units sold.

Even crazier: The company has a staggering five games with over 10 million copies sold.

In the latest financial filing from Nintendo, we got a closer look at the 10 best-selling games Nintendo has already released on the Nintendo Switch.

Here’s the rundown:

OF NOTE: Nintendo’s only running down its first-party games here.

source Nintendo

It’s entirely possible – but very unlikely – that a third-party game is the top-selling title on Nintendo’s Switch. “Minecraft,” for instance, has likely sold a lot of copies of Nintendo Switch. The same could be said for “Diablo 3” and “DOOM.”

That said, these games are unlikely to have reached the sales numbers represented by the top five games on the list below.

10. “Kirby Star Allies”: 2.42 million units

source Nintendo

9. “Mario Tennis Aces”: 2.53 million units

source Nintendo

8. “1-2 Switch”: 2.86 million units

source Nintendo

7. “Super Mario Party”: 5.3 million units

source Nintendo

6. “Splatoon 2”: 8.27 million units

source Nintendo

5. “Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee!”: 10 million units

source “Pokémon Let’s Go: Pikachu!”/Nintendo

4. “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild”: 11.68 million units

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

3. “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”: 12.08 million units

source “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate”/Nintendo

2. “Super Mario Odyssey”: 13.76 million units

source Nintendo

1. “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe”: 15.02 million units