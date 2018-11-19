There’s only one really good deal on the Nintendo Switch this holiday shopping season

Nintendo wont be offering any major deals on the Nintendo Switch, even though the video game console being one of the most searched for items this holiday season,

The company’s best Black Friday deal is a new bundle, which includes the console and a copy of “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” bundle for $300. A new Switch console is usually $300 alone, so the deal is essentially for a free copy of “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” which normally sells for $60.

Some stores, like GameStop and Kohl’s, are offering additional cash back with the purchase of a new Switch – but those are limited to Black Friday doorbuster deals, so be advised.

Nintendo also sells refurbished Switch consoles year-round for $275, a slight discount.

That’s not a bad deal on its own. But the main competitors to the Switch, the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, will both be on sale for $200 with a free game during the holidays. For $200, you can get a PlayStation 4 console with the sensational “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” or an Xbox One S console bundled with “Minecraft” and some extras. Those bundles are available now.

Nintendo is known for its reluctance to drop prices. But after a relatively slow year for the Switch, which didn’t see many big-ticket exclusive releases, a juicier Black Friday sale could’ve brought more attention back to the young console.

Of note: Nintendo is also offering a $360 bundle that gives you the Switch console and copies of “Mario Tennis Aces” and the party game oddity “1-2-Switch.” Given that the console is $300, “Mario Tennis Aces” is $60, and “1-2-Switch” is $40 or so, it’s a decent deal – but by most reports, “1-2-Switch” isn’t necessarily worth your time.

Nintendo doesn’t appear to be offering sale prices for any of its first-party Switch games either, including best-selling titles from last year like “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” and “Super Mario Odyssey.” That said, Nintendo is known to introduce last-second sales on digital download games on Black Friday itself, so stay tuned.

For those still interested in buying a Switch, GameStop and Kohl’s are offering some additional cash-back sweetneers on new Switch bundles purchased only on the day of Black Friday itself – so get ready to brave the crowds if you want these offers.

GameStop is offering a $50 gift card with a purchase of the “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” bundle, which is almost enough for a second game. Kohl’s is selling the Nintendo Switch on its own with a Turtle Beach headset and carrying case for $329, with $90 in Kohl’s Cash as a bonus. The Kohl’s Cash functions as a gift card, but cannot be used on the same day of the purchase, making it a good deal for the frequent Kohl’s shopper.

If you’re willing to buy a used system, Nintendo offers refurbished Switch consoles for $275, plus shipping. Refurbished Switch consoles come with a guarantee from Nintendo and carry a one-year manufacturer’s warranty. Business Insider reporter Antonio Villas-Boas ordered a refurbished Switch in September and was thoroughly satisfied with his experience.