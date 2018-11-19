There’s only one really good deal on the Nintendo Switch this holiday shopping season

- Nintendo wont be offering any major deals on the Nintendo Switch, even though the video game console being one of the most searched for items this holiday season,
- The company’s best Black Friday deal is a new bundle, which includes the console and a copy of “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” bundle for $300. A new Switch console is usually $300 alone, so the deal is essentially for a free copy of “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” which normally sells for $60.
- Some stores, like GameStop and Kohl’s, are offering additional cash back with the purchase of a new Switch – but those are limited to Black Friday doorbuster deals, so be advised.
- Nintendo also sells refurbished Switch consoles year-round for $275, a slight discount.
For the second year in a row. the Nintendo Switch will be one of the most sought after tech gifts of the holiday season – but Nintendo still isn’t ready to start offering deep discounts on its newest video game console.
For Black Friday 2018, Nintendo is offering a new Switch bundle with the console and a copy of “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” for $300. The deal essentially offers the Switch at its regular price of $300, and adds in a free game. For most Switch shoppers, this will be your best bet.
That’s not a bad deal on its own. But the main competitors to the Switch, the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One, will both be on sale for $200 with a free game during the holidays. For $200, you can get a PlayStation 4 console with the sensational “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” or an Xbox One S console bundled with “Minecraft” and some extras. Those bundles are available now.
Nintendo is known for its reluctance to drop prices. But after a relatively slow year for the Switch, which didn’t see many big-ticket exclusive releases, a juicier Black Friday sale could’ve brought more attention back to the young console.
Of note: Nintendo is also offering a $360 bundle that gives you the Switch console and copies of “Mario Tennis Aces” and the party game oddity “1-2-Switch.” Given that the console is $300, “Mario Tennis Aces” is $60, and “1-2-Switch” is $40 or so, it’s a decent deal – but by most reports, “1-2-Switch” isn’t necessarily worth your time.
Nintendo doesn’t appear to be offering sale prices for any of its first-party Switch games either, including best-selling titles from last year like “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” and “Super Mario Odyssey.” That said, Nintendo is known to introduce last-second sales on digital download games on Black Friday itself, so stay tuned.
For those still interested in buying a Switch, GameStop and Kohl’s are offering some additional cash-back sweetneers on new Switch bundles purchased only on the day of Black Friday itself – so get ready to brave the crowds if you want these offers.
GameStop is offering a $50 gift card with a purchase of the “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” bundle, which is almost enough for a second game. Kohl’s is selling the Nintendo Switch on its own with a Turtle Beach headset and carrying case for $329, with $90 in Kohl’s Cash as a bonus. The Kohl’s Cash functions as a gift card, but cannot be used on the same day of the purchase, making it a good deal for the frequent Kohl’s shopper.
If you’re willing to buy a used system, Nintendo offers refurbished Switch consoles for $275, plus shipping. Refurbished Switch consoles come with a guarantee from Nintendo and carry a one-year manufacturer’s warranty. Business Insider reporter Antonio Villas-Boas ordered a refurbished Switch in September and was thoroughly satisfied with his experience.