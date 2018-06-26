Nintendo’s making a gorgeous special-edition Switch — and there’s only one way to get it

source Nintendo

The standard Nintendo Switch console is pretty fresh unto itself, especially in the red/blue edition seen above.

But what if there were an even fresher, super limited edition version of the Switch? That’s exactly what Nintendo revealed this week.

Behold, the cardboard game console:

source Nintendo

It’s part of a new contest from Nintendo, tied to the Nintendo Labo line of cardboard-based Switch peripherals. That’s right: There’s no way to buy this swanky new version of the Switch – it can only be won.

Check it out:

Don’t be fooled: The Switch isn’t actually made of cardboard.

source Nintendo

Despite the Labo theme and how the console looks in photos, the special edition Labo Switch isn’t actually made of cardboard.

In case you weren’t already aware, Nintendo Labo is a product from Nintendo that requires assembling pre-cut sheets of cardboard into elaborate creations. There are corresponding games included for play with the cardboard creations – “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” also supports one of the Labo creations.

The theme isn’t very subtle.

caption “Nintendo Labo” is written in large letters in at least two places — on the console itself and on the dock. source Nintendo

Color and logo aside, it’s a normal Switch console.

caption The back of the dock even has the standard Nintendo relief. source Nintendo

Altogether, it’s quite striking. It certainly looks like no other Switch.

source Nintendo

So, how do you actually get this thing?

source Nintendo

Unsurprisingly, the contest Nintendo is running directly involves Nintendo Labo.

Here’s the summary: Starting on July 19 at 2 p.m. ET and going through Aug. 20 at 1:59 p.m. ET, Nintendo is accepting YouTube-based entries in two different categories. You can either create a Nintendo Labo music instrument, or create a Nintendo Labo game of some type, and submit that to Nintendo. The full details are available right here.

Only two grand prize winners will be selected in North America, and another handful in other territories.

Here’s one last look at the full kit — take a good long look, because you may never see it again.