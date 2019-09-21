Nintendo just launched a less expensive, smaller version of the wildly popular Nintendo Switch — take a look

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Nintendo’s Switch is wildly popular – and now it’s got a kid brother, the Nintendo Switch Lite.

Unlike the original Nintendo Switch, which acts as a home console paired with a TV as well as a portable console you can take on the go, Nintendo Switch Lite is a dedicated handheld console.

At just $200, the Switch Lite is likely to be a major hit this holiday.

We just got the Switch Lite on Friday, and took it out for a photo shoot.

Nintendo just launched a new version of its wildly popular Nintendo Switch console, and it’s just $200 – a $100 price reduction from the existing Switch.

The new version of the Switch, which Nintendo calls the Nintendo Switch Lite, is a dedicated portable console.

That means it can’t be connected to a TV, like the current Switch, and its controllers cannot be detached. But what it loses in versatility it makes up for in portability.

Here’s a closer look:

Right off the bat, it’s pretty easy to see some major differences between the Nintendo Switch Lite and the original Switch. For one, controls are now built-in to the device instead of being detachable controllers.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Here’s a closer look at the control area, which cannot be detached:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Another big difference: There’s a d-pad in place of the four buttons found on the original Switch.

source Nintendo

In most other ways, though, the Lite is identical to the original. It’s still got a shoulder button and a trigger on each side, and the game card slot is still under a little plastic flap.

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

The power button and the volume rocker are still set along the left side of the top of the console:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

There’s one pretty notable difference on the back: No kickstand! It’s been removed on the Lite. That means it can’t stand up on its own.

caption Admittedly, I found it pretty easy to prop up the Switch Lite without the use of a kickstand. source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

Since the kickstand is removed, the micro SD card reader is now on the lower right:

source Ben Gilbert/Business Insider

There’s one other big addition with the Switch Lite: Multiple colors!

source Nintendo

Here’s a quick look at how the Switch Lite compares to the original Switch, in terms of size:

source Nintendo

On the standard, $300 Nintendo Switch console, the touch screen is 6.2 inches. On the new Nintendo Switch Lite, the touch screen comes in at 5.5 inches.

Take a closer look at the Nintendo Switch Lite in this video from Nintendo: