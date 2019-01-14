New leaks suggest nearly two dozen Super Nintendo games are on their way to the Nintendo Switch

caption A batch of Super Nintendo games could soon be joining the Nintendo Switch Online library of classics. source Nintendo

Data miners exploring files on the Nintendo Switch say they have discovered a list of 22 Super Nintendo games coming to the console in the future.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can currently access a selection of games from the original Nintendo Entertainment System, but games from other Nintendo consoles are not available.

During their search, the data miners also discovered potential file slots for two new more consoles to be included with the Nintendo Switch Online service.

More than 20 classic Super Nintendo games could be on their way to Nintendo’s newest console during 2019, based on data found in a recent Nintendo Switch software update.

Since the Switch Online subscription service launched in September 2018, Nintendo has offered players a selection of retro games as an added bonus for paying for online features. New games have been added to the collection each month, but so far those games are only from the original Nintendo Entertainment System (NES).

However, data miners exploring Nintendo’s recent update to the Switch Online service have found placeholder titles for 22 Super Nintendo games, many of which were released on the Super NES Classic, the replica console Nintendo launched in 2017. A Twitter user named @KapuccinoHeck posted the full list of games, along with the file in which they were found.

Star Fox 2 (lol)

Super Punch-Out!!

The Legend of the Mystical Ninja

Super Mario All-Stars

Breath of Fire 2 — Kapu | gamers will perish (@KapuccinoHeck) January 13, 2019

The Switch uses emulation software to play NES games in their original form, and it seems a second emulator has been added to the Switch for Super Nintendo games. Data miners reported that four emulator types were found in total, meaning there could be future support for other Nintendo consoles like the Game Boy or Nintendo 64. However, the data is ambiguous enough that the values could just be counting the two existing emulators.

Nintendo has sold more than 10 million NES and SNES Classic units at $80 each, so having access to more than two dozen iconic games for a $20 annual fee is potentially a great deal for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. With Nintendo offering no other options to play classic games like “Super Mario World” and “The Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past” on current consoles, fans should keep their fingers crossed until the data-mined list is confirmed.