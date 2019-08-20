Finally, you can live your dreams of classic Super Mario taking on Sonic the Hedgehog in a wild new game headed to Nintendo Switch

- source
- Nintendo
- 30 years after the console wars raged between Nintendo and Sega, “Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020” is reigniting the battle.
- The game features classic 2D Super Mario, from the original “Super Mario Bros.,” facing off against Sonic the Hedgehog in his original 16-bit form.
- Though the game is in 3D, a “Classic 2D” mode is where you’ll find the two longtime enemies facing off.
- “Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020” is scheduled to arrive only on the Nintendo Switch on November 5 – check out the classic 2D mode in action below!
