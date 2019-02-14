Nintendo just detailed their heavy-hitting lineup of Switch games coming in 2019 — Here they all are

caption Nintendo has remastered “The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening” for the Switch. source “The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening”/Nintendo

Nintendo showed off more than two-dozen upcoming Switch games during a 36-minute “Nintendo Direct” presentation that included newly revealed games and unreleased footage.

The Nintendo Direct presentation focused on the lineup of games arriving through the summer of 2019, so there could be more new games announced during the year.

During a Wednesday video presentation, Nintendo showed off more than 25 games coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2019, including new “Super Mario” and “Legend of Zelda” titles.

Most of the games in the presentation are scheduled to arrive on the Switch prior to Summer 2019, meaning their could be more unannounced titles on the way by time the holiday season arrives.

Nintendo also provided updates on existing hits like “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” and “Captain Toad Treasure Tracker,” both of which will receive new downloadable content in March.

The Switch is Nintendo’s fastest-selling console in the last decade, with more than 30 million units shipped worldwide since its launch in March 2017. The growing userbase has inspired more third-party developers to bring their games to the portable device. Switch owners can look forward to a number of high profile games arriving from other consoles, from the classic “Final Fantasy VII” to critically acclaimed “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice.”

Here are all of the upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch:

“Yoshi’s Crafted World,” the platforming sequel to “Yoshi’s Woolly World” is Nintendo’s next big Switch release, and the company is now offering a free demo of the first stage ahead of the game’s March 29th release date.

source Nintendo

Nintendo will remaster “The Legend of Zelda Links Awakening,” a Game Boy classic, for the Switch this year. This includes a complete overhaul of the game’s visual style and aesthetics.

source “The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening”/Nintendo

Due out in June, “Super Mario Maker 2” is a follow up to the hit Wii U and 3DS game allowing players to build their own “Super Mario” stages.

source Nintendo

“Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order” is a Switch exclusive coming this summer. Up to four players can play together on a single Switch, separate devices, or online.

source Marvel/Nintendo

The next big update to “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” will add Joker from ‘Persona 5’ in March. Players must purchase the game’s challenger packs to access new fighters.

source Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

A free update to “Captain Toad Treasure Tracker” will turn every stage into a two-player adventure. A second paid update coming on March 14th will add five new courses to the game, along with new challenges.

source Nintendo

“Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night” is a side-scrolling adventure game from the creator of the classic “Castlevania” franchise. The game is coming to Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam later this summer.

source 505 Games

Launching on Switch and PlayStation 4 this summer, “Dragon Quest Builders 2” mixes the gameplay of “Minecraft” with the style of “Dragon Quest,” a classic series of Japanese roleplaying games.

source Nintendo

The latest game in the Dragon Quest franchise is also coming to the Switch; “Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition” adds new content to the lengthy RPG, bringing nearly 100 hours worth of content into a portable package this fall.

source “Dragon Quest XI”/Square Enix

“Disney Tsum Tsum Festival” is a collection of mini-games focusing on Disney’s line of Tsum Tsum stuffed toys.

source Nintendo

The full Star Fox team will join “Starlink: Battle for Atlas” in a Switch-exclusive Spring update, players can choose between pilots “Falco Lombardi,” “Peppy Hare,” and “Slippy Toad” to take on special missions designed for the team.

source Nintendo

Nintendo confirmed that fan-favorite RPG series “Rune Factory 5” is currently in development. An upgraded version of its predecessor, “Rune Factory 4 Special,” will arrive on the Switch later this year.

source Nintendo

“Oninaki” is a single-player action RPG that calls on players to vanquish monsters and rescue lost souls. Rescued souls add new combat abilities, and the player will gain strength over time. The game is also due for a summer release.

source Nintendo

“Fire Emblem Three Houses” is the latest entry in Nintendo’s popular series of strategy games. The player takes on the role of a military tactician and must choose to fight alongside one of three houses. The player will develop their soldiers and build an army to battle against the other houses; the story will focus on whichever faction you choose.

source Nintendo

“Tetris 99” is a new take on the classic puzzle game, pitting 99 players against each other during online matches. It was released for free during the presentation.

source Nintendo

Horror survival game “Dead by Daylight” will arrive on the Switch later this fall. When playing the online game, one player takes on the role of a killer, while four other players attempt to escape the area alive.

source “Dead by Daylight”/Behaviour Digital

“Deltarune Rune: Chapter 1,” the follow up to the indie smash hit “Undertale,” will be released for free on the Switch on February 28th. Like “Undertale,” the game is an homage to the 8-bit games released on the original Nintendo console.

source Nintendo

Nintendo released a playable demo for the upcoming robot combat game “Daemon x Machina.” The demo is called “Prototype Missions” and is about an hour long. The full game is due out later this year.

source Nintendo

Realistic racing simulator “GRID Autosport” will arrive on the Switch this summer with 100 different cars and 100 courses to choose from.

source Nintendo

“Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice,” a hack-and-slash horror game is set to release on the Switch this Spring. The game received critical acclaim when it was first released for PC and PlayStation 4 in 2017.

source Ninja Theory

Violent brawler “Mortal Kombat 11” will hit PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on April 23rd.

source “Mortal Kombat 11″/NetherRealm Studios

“Unravel 2,” a popular two-player platforming game, will see its Switch debut on March 22nd.

source “Unravel 2″/Electronic Arts

“Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered” is coming to the Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 21.

source “Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered”/Ubisoft

Nintendo announced a surprise release of “Final Fantasy IX” for the Switch, with another fan favorite, “Final Fantasy VII” coming on March 26th. A third final fantasy-related game, “Chochobo Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!” will be released on March 20th.

source “Final Fantasy IX”/Square Enix

“Astral Chain” is a new action title from PlatinumGames, a developer known for their innovative combat systems. Players will choose between two playable characters and play through an anime sci-fi story. Astral Chain will be out on August 30th.

source “Astral Chain”/Platinum Games

Here’s Nintendo’s full 36-minute presentation with more details on the games coming to Switch later this year.