Nintendo’s wildly popular Switch could be getting a bizarre VR headset

Nintendo has drawn up plans for an accessory that turns the Switch into a VR headset, a patent spotted by Let’s Go Digital shows.

The design bears a striking resemblance to Nintendo’s cardboard “Labo” VR headset – but there’s one major difference: The material used.

Unlike most VR headsets, this one doesn’t have a headstrap. Users would have to physically hold the visor up to their face.

Nintendo looks to be pushing further into the world of virtual reality.

A newly discovered patent suggests that Nintendo is making an accessory that turns its Switch console into a VR headset. Dutch tech news site Let’s Go Digital reported this week. Nintendo applied for the patent in February 2018, and it was published in August this year.

Here’s an image from the patent of how you’ll use the accessory to turn the Switch console into a VR headset:

The headset closely resembles the “Nintendo Labo” VR headset – a cardboard accessory gamers can construct and use in conjunction with the Switch’s “Nintendo Labo” game.

Unlike Labo, seen below, the accessory in the patent is made out of plastic.

caption A promotional image of a child using the “Nintendo Labo” VR headset. source Nintendo

And unlike other major VR headsets, the headset in the patent doesn’t include a headstrap.

Instead, you would have to hold the device up to your face to use it.

All that said: Not all tech patents see the light of day, as companies sometimes file them to keep other companies from developing similar technology.

However, Nintendo does appear to be broadening the Switch’s capabilities. Last week it released a trailer for a mysterious new wheel-like accessory that appears to be used for playing fitness-related games.

Nintendo was not immediately available for comment on the patent when contacted by Business Insider.