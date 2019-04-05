Nintendo and Uniqlo teamed up on a new line of Super Mario-themed clothing, and it’s fantastic

caption Though clearly a reference to the “Super Mario Bros.” franchise, these shirts are more evocative than they are direct. source Uniqlo

Nintendo and Uniqlo are teaming up once more on Super Mario-themed clothing.

The “Nintendo Super Mario Family Museum” collection is available now at Uniqlo, both online and in stores.

Shirts are available for women, men, and children, and they start at $10 for kids and $15 for adults.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Nintendo’s iconic art is a perfect match for the kitschy, surprisingly subtle design that Uniqlo offers in its new “Nintendo Super Mario Family Museum” collection.

Forget about power-up mushrooms and “Classically Trained” clichés – the shirts from the collaboration between Nintendo and Uniqlo are shockingly restrained and stylish.

Check out some of the best ones right here:

The “Nintendo Super Mario Family Museum” collection features shirts for men, women, and children.

source Uniqlo

Here’s a closer look at the detail:

source Uniqlo

Rather than featuring obvious designs, the shirts smartly use characters in new ways.

source Uniqlo

This women’s shirt, for instance, features a Boo from “Super Mario World.” Rather than just a plain white shirt with a Boo, it uses the circular nature of Boo to hide the character among a standard polka dot design.

source Uniqlo

Each shirt even has its own little details, like this amazing little tag:

source Uniqlo

The shirts are extremely affordable, per Uniqlo’s standard M.O. — just under $10 for the kids shirts, and just under $15 for the adult versions.

source Uniqlo

The full “Nintendo Super Mario Family Museum” collection is available now on Uniqlo’s website and in “select” stores.

source Uniqlo

Check out the collection right here.