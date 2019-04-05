Nintendo and Uniqlo teamed up on a new line of Super Mario-themed clothing, and it’s fantastic

- source
- Uniqlo
- Nintendo and Uniqlo are teaming up once more on Super Mario-themed clothing.
- The “Nintendo Super Mario Family Museum” collection is available now at Uniqlo, both online and in stores.
- Shirts are available for women, men, and children, and they start at $10 for kids and $15 for adults.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Nintendo’s iconic art is a perfect match for the kitschy, surprisingly subtle design that Uniqlo offers in its new “Nintendo Super Mario Family Museum” collection.
Forget about power-up mushrooms and “Classically Trained” clichés – the shirts from the collaboration between Nintendo and Uniqlo are shockingly restrained and stylish.
Check out some of the best ones right here:
The “Nintendo Super Mario Family Museum” collection features shirts for men, women, and children.
- source
- Uniqlo
Here’s a closer look at the detail:
- source
- Uniqlo
Rather than featuring obvious designs, the shirts smartly use characters in new ways.
- source
- Uniqlo
This women’s shirt, for instance, features a Boo from “Super Mario World.” Rather than just a plain white shirt with a Boo, it uses the circular nature of Boo to hide the character among a standard polka dot design.
- source
- Uniqlo
Each shirt even has its own little details, like this amazing little tag:
- source
- Uniqlo
The shirts are extremely affordable, per Uniqlo’s standard M.O. — just under $10 for the kids shirts, and just under $15 for the adult versions.
- source
- Uniqlo
The full “Nintendo Super Mario Family Museum” collection is available now on Uniqlo’s website and in “select” stores.
- source
- Uniqlo