Nintendo’s table tennis club has a uniform – and it’s amazingly stylish

The surprisingly good-looking jersey worn by Nintendo’s table tennis team. nebaott

Nintendo are known for their brilliant games and consoles, but who would have thought it could excel as a fashion brand too?

The gaming company has its own table tennis team and the look of the jersey the members wear might surprise a few.

Take a look at it here:

The home jersey. nebaott

Pretty good, right? Who would have thought that the makers of classics like “Super Mario” and “The Legend of Zelda” would also be style connoisseurs?

The jersey is actually designed by Nintendo, or more specifically Masaaki Sano, an avid table tennis player and former employee of Nintendo.

Sano himself shared the pictures of the jerseys on his Twitter.

The cream and red home jersey looks great with its fusion of modern styles and an ode to the classic colour schemes of the past. It even has the logo of the original Famicom console emblazoned on it!

There is also the alluring away gold and maroon jersey that is just as chic as the home one, complete with shorts that come with little pixelated Mario fireballs on it:

The away jersey. nebaott

The home jersey has the Mario fireballs on the cream jersey, and it is fitting that it is the symbol of the team considering its name: The Fireballs (The name in Japanese is also found on the chest area of the shirt).

Both jerseys look great, but unfortunately it is unlikely that they will be made available to the general public.

One thing is for sure though, if the folks over at Nintendo are as good as making games as they are at designing clothes like Sano, there’s sure to be more hidden gems like this one stashed away at their Kyoto headquarters.