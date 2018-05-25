Nippon Paint Establishes The Gennosuke Obata Fellowship At Harvard

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 25 May 2018 – NIPSEA Group, known throughout Asia as Nippon Paint, announces the establishment of the Gennosuke Obata Fellowship Fund at the Harvard University Graduate School of Design (‘GSD’). The fund will provide financial aid to GSD students from Asian countries, helping to attract, enroll, and support talented design scholars from the region as they work to become leaders in transforming the social and built environment.





“We are humbled to be able to have the opportunity to partner with Harvard University Graduate School of Design to invest into the future generation of design students through the Gennosuke Obata Fellowship. Nothing can be more rewarding than to be a small part of creating an impact or making a change in the lives of Asian students and returning home bringing with them a better future for themselves and their country”, said Wee Siew Kim, CEO of NIPSEA Group.

Nippon Paint’s gift of $300,000 to establish The Gennosuke Obata Fellowship Fund includes $50,000 for immediate use to benefit students at the GSD. The remainder of the gift is invested in the Harvard University endowment, leveraging these dollars for future support. As part of the Grounded Visionaries campaign, the GSD has increased the number of student fellowships by over 50%, and there are now 24 endowed funds expanding opportunities for talented design students.

The Harvard GSD partnership brings with it an additional program for the Regional Winners of AYDA – rewarding both from the Architecture and Interior Design categories, a 6 weeks all-expense paid for Design Discovery program where the winners will have the privilege to learn and experience intensive studio work, lectures, workshops and field trips. Deeply immersed in a culture that are both challenging and rewarding, learning what education and work are like in design and planning professions emerging with a more profound understanding of the possibilities and the choices that lay before them.





The Gennosuke Obata Fellowship Fund represents Nippon Paint’s next step in investing in these young design leaders. This is in line with its company’s commitment to nurture the next generation of talented designers, reflected in its Asia Young Designer Award (AYDA). Launched in 2008, the event has become one of Asia’s premier design award, serving as a platform to inspire architecture and interior design students to develop their skills and to network with key industry players and peers in the region.

NIPSEA Group’s Inclusive Business strategy embraces the holistic approach by bridging the gap between education and poverty that essentially create the next generation of thinkers, innovators and game changers in their lives, families, communities and country. This gift is a continuation of the company’s strategy to extend its reach through GSD’s global presence in countries where they are present in providing designs students an opportunity to quality education and optimize the opportunity to building an inclusive economy that allows everyone to thrive.

“An experience of a lifetime with the Harvard GSD’s Design Discovery is worth much more than any cash prize can offer. Nurturing students is the most rewarding experience to see renewed confidence and we are truly inspired by the young talents whose designs ideas and contributions will bring positive change to their own communities. We could not ask for more but privileged to have been part of their journey of change for a better future”, said Teri Choong, Director of Corporate Affairs of NIPSEA Group.

NIPSEA Group and its principal company Nippon Paint Holding Japan, has led the way in changing the landscape of the paint and coatings industry solidifying its position as Asia’s No. 1 Coating Solutions company. With more than 76 NIPSEA companies spread throughout Asia, it understands the local needs of its customers in every community. Each company embraces diversity and operates together with a strong Pan-Asia presence. Headquartered in Singapore, NIPSEA Group has more than 21,000 employees with more than 61 manufacturing facilities and operations in 16 countries. Gennosuke Obata, known as Nippon Paint’s “second founding father,” became the Nippon Paint Japan’s fourth president in 1924.

About The NIPSEA Group

NIPSEA has solidified its position as *Asia’s No. 1 Coating and Paint specialist in Asia, known in the marketplace by its brand as “Nippon Paint” and is responsible for expanding its operation and development of Nippon Paint in Asia. It has become the best coating partner for architectural, automotive, industrial, marine, O&G, specialised clients and millions of families across Asia. Nippon Paint is recognised for its dedication to quality, top-of-the-line innovation, ground-breaking products and exceptional customer service.

With more than 70 NIPSEA companies spread throughout Asia, it understands the local needs of its customers in every community. Each company embraces diversity and operates together with a strong Pan-Asia presence. NIPSEA Group has over 21,000 employees with 61 manufacturing facilities and operations in 15 countries including Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Philippines, Indonesia and United Arab Emirates efficiently serving all aspects of the business, from production to customer satisfaction.

*Source: Top 25 2017 Paint Manufacturers in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific Coatings Journal, pp. 1-3

For more information, visit http://www.nipponpaint.com

About the Harvard University Graduate School of Design

Founded in 1936, the Harvard University Graduate School of Design (GSD) has roots dating back to 1874, when academic degree programs in architecture and landscape architecture emerged at the university. Harvard often is credited with founding the disciplines of landscape architecture and city planning prior to the establishment of the school and founding the discipline of urban design in the 1960s.

As the premier design school in the world, the GSD has a legacy of leadership, innovation, and social responsibility. The school sets global standards for design education, regularly ranking number one in two of its core disciplines. GSD alumni and faculty are world renowned for creating the modern era’s most iconic buildings, landscapes, and city plans, and the school is proud to have the highest number of Pritzker Prize winners and AIA Fellows of any design school.

Today, the GSD continues to explore with authority urgent issues facing cities around the world, synthesizing research and practice in a collaborative, holistic approach that empowers the design community to have a significant impact on the built environment.

www.gsd.harvard.edu