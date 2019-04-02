Multiple injuries reported at Nipsey Hussle vigil in Los Angeles

caption Police activity at Nipsey Hussle vigil source Kevin Takumi Twitter/Screenshot

Multiple injuries were reported at a vigil for rapper Nipsey Hussle on Monday, who was fatally shot on Sunday in front of his Marathon Clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

When reached by phone, the Los Angeles Fire Department told INSIDER they were treating a “mix of injury types” and that they had over 65 firefighters on the scene.

“Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate,” the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted. ” We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order.”

Multiple injuries were reported at a vigil for rapper Nipsey Hussle on Monday, who was fatally shot on Sunday in front of his Marathon Clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The scene has now been cleared, according to a tweet from KTTV reporter Kevin Takumi.

When reached by phone, the Los Angeles Fire Department told INSIDER that they were treating a “mix of injury types” and that they had over 65 firefighters on the scene. A spokesperson for the fire department said first-responders took eight people to local hospitals.

There were initially reports of “shots fired” by local media citing the Los Angeles Police Department. However, when reached by phone, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im called the scene “chaotic” but could not confirm that there were shots fired.

“Our men and women are on scene and making every effort to protect everyone in attendance at the Nipsey Hussle vigil,” the LAPD tweeted.

“Reports of shots fired at the vigil do not appear to be accurate,” the LAPD continued on Twitter. ” We do have injured in the chaos and are attempting to restore order.”

“We understand the community is mourning and we feel your loss,” they said in a subsequent tweet. “We are asking for everyone to follow the officers directions and disperse from the immediate area.”

KTTV Los Angeles coanchor Elex Michaelson reported that “something spurred a stampede away from the candelight memorial.”

Police are now trying to move people away from the Nipsey Hussle vigil. LAPD declared a tactical alert ???? after something spurred a stampede away from the candlelight memorial. There are reports of shots fired in the area. Several people injured trying to flee the scene. pic.twitter.com/ORIzxsZKUG — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) April 2, 2019

Takumi said that the LAFD was treating 17 people with injuries; INSIDER could not confirm those numbers.

HydePark The crowd as mostly dispersed. LAFD treating victims. Vigil of candles and flowers for #NipseyHussle trampled by the stampede. LAFD treating 17 for injuries so far. One critical @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/LKSks4waWI — Kevin Takumi (@KevinTakumi) April 2, 2019

This story is developing. Please check back here for updates.