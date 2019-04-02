Los Angeles police identify suspect in Nipsey Hussle’s killing

caption Los Angeles Police Department officials have named 29-year-old Eric Holder a suspect in the fatal shooting of rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle. source Los Angeles Police Department

The Los Angeles Police Department publicly identified a suspect in the shooting of Grammy-nominated rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle and released more details about the killing.

“Eric Holder is wanted for Homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle,” the LAPD tweeted on Monday night. “He was last seen in a 2016 white 4 door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information related to his whereabouts or this deadly shooting is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide at 323-786-5100.”

Hussle and two others were shot on Sunday afternoon at 3:20 p.m. local time while standing in front of the Marathon Clothing store the Hussle co-owned in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The rapper died “as a result of the gunshot wounds he sustained,” the police said in their statement; the two others were wounded.

“The suspect walked up to the men and fired numerous shots at them,” the police statement said. “The victims were struck and fell to the ground. The suspect ran southbound through an adjacent alley to a waiting vehicle.” The vehicle was being driven by a woman, the LAPD said in a statement. Police are asking for help in locating Holder, 29.

The release of this information by the LAPD came shortly after multiple injuries were reported at a vigil for Hussle on Monday night.

Hussle, 33, whose birth name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was known not just for his music – his debut studio album, 2018’s “Victory Lap” was nominated for best rap album – but for investing in South Los Angeles. In addition to Marathon Clothing he owned a “burger joint, a fish market and a barbershop,” the Los Angeles Times reported, providing jobs to those in the neighborhood. He also donated shoes to a kids at 59th Street Elementary School.

“From the beginning, Nipsey Hussle has been a critical part of #DestinationCrenshaw, even inspiring the name!” City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson said on Twitter.

Hussle was reportedly killed the day before he was supposed to meet with the LAPD and Los Angeles Police Commission President Steve Soboroff to talk about gang violence.